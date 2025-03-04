Three decades apart: Man's search for his father ends in joy

Vincent Murunga reunited with his father David Malonje after 31 years. Murunga asked his father forgiveness at Maira village in Malava Sub-county on March 1, 2025. The efforts for the two to reunite was done by Radio Maisha and its fans.[Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

On February 28, Vincent Murunga set foot for the first time at his father’s home in Emahira village, Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, courtesy of Standard Media Group.

It was the first time Murunga and his father had met. His mother parted ways with his father when she was six months pregnant.

David Molenje and Rebecca Murunga separated in 1994 after disagreements over how Rebecca treated Molenje’s three children from his first marriage. For the next thirty years, neither Molenje nor Murunga made an effort to reconnect.

However, a significant turning point came on November 29, 2024, when Murunga called Radio Maisha’s Safari Show to request to be connected to his biological father. He expressed his desire to reconcile and make peace with him.

On Friday, when Murunga arrived at his father’s home, there was a celebration as neighbours and guests gathered to welcome him and unite the family.

According to Murunga, his decision to search for his father came after realising that he had spent 31 years without seeing him. He explained that he had missed the fatherly love and felt his life was incomplete without his father’s blessings.

“I have missed a lot of things, especially the love from both parents, particularly my father. I realised that my life was not going well without him, and that is why I decided to search for him,” Murunga said.

The Safari Show, hosted by Mercy Mmbone, had been discussing the power of forgiveness when Murunga called in.

He had held a grudge against his father for not looking for him, feeling that the pain and hardship he had endured were the result of his father’s absence. Inspired by the show’s discussion, Murunga decided to seek reconciliation.

“I heard the presenter talking about the power of forgiveness instead of revenge, and yet I had a grudge with my father. I decided to extend an olive branch to him for reunion and reconciliation, and that is how I was able to get my father’s contact,” Murunga explained.

With the help of listeners, Murunga was able to locate his father’s home.

He now says he holds no grudges against his father, acknowledging that he was not part of the issues that led to the breakdown of his parents’ marriage.

"I thank my mother for raising me. Now that I’ve met my father and we’re reunited, I want to move forward, leave the past behind, and start a new chapter with him. I feel at peace, my heart is settled, and I know my life will change for the better," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Standard Media Group for playing a role in reuniting families and fostering social integration.

Molenje, deeply moved by the reunion, shared that he had prayed for such a moment and expressed his thanks to Standard Media Group for making it a reality.

“When my wife told me my son was here, I was overjoyed. I spoke to him and asked him to come with his mother, which he did,” Molenje recalled.

The 65-year-old Molenje explained that he had parted ways with his wife due to family issues, particularly concerning the parenting of his three children from a previous marriage. After their separation, Rebecca never brought their son back.

"I want to thank Radio Maisha for making this moment a reality. This is the first time I am seeing my son. His mother left when she was six months pregnant, and I hadn’t seen him until today," Molenje said.

He emphasised that he held no ill will towards his son or ex-wife for the past events and expressed his commitment to his son by offering him a piece of land, a customary gesture in the Luhya community.

“I have fully accepted him into my family, and I seek forgiveness for anything I may have done that caused him pain. As a tradition in the Luhya community, I’m going to give him a piece of land to build his house,” Molenje said.

Rebecca, Murunga’s mother, expressed her gratitude to her ex-husband for welcoming their son into his family.

"My son has always asked about his father, and I’m overjoyed that despite everything that happened between us, he has finally met his father and has been accepted with open arms," she said.

She explained that the couple’s separation occurred after her mother-in-law reported that she wasn’t taking good care of her three stepchildren.

“I raised my son without his father’s love. He never made an effort to find me, but whatever happened is in the past, and we thank God for this moment,” Rebecca said.

Anne Njogu, Head of Programs at Radio Maisha, led the Standard Media Group crew and promised to continue fostering societal education and integration.

“Besides informing and entertaining, we want to continue creating programmes that bring people together, promote unity, and encourage peace, ensuring we serve our audience to the utmost satisfaction,” said Njogu.