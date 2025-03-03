The Standard

64 Kenyans rescued from scam compounds in Myanmar to return home

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has confirmed that 64 Kenyans, rescued from scam compounds in Myanmar, are set to return home after crossing into Thailand.

In a statement dated Monday, March 2, the ministry said the group is currently at the Thai-Myanmar border awaiting entry.

They are being delayed as Thailand has not reopened the border crossing since February 12, when 260 foreigners, including 24 Kenyans, were handed over to the Royal Thai Army by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA).

“The Kenyan Ambassador in Thailand has remained in touch, daily, with the Kenyans to apprise them of efforts by the government to bring them home safely,” the ministry said.

“The Government of Kenya is in consultation with the Thai Government to have the border crossing reopened on humanitarian grounds to allow the rescued nationals entry into Thai territory and repatriation to Kenya,” the statement added.

The 64 Kenyans are part of a larger group of over 7,000 foreigners rescued by the DKBA and the Border Guard Force (BGF), spanning more than 30 nationalities.

They were trafficked to Myanmar late last year and forced to participate in online scams, including fraud, identity theft, phishing, romance scams, and cryptocurrency fraud.

The government is exploring alternative routes to facilitate the Kenyans' return.

This follows earlier warnings by Kenya against falling victim to human traffickers, especially those using Thailand as a gateway.

In the past months, 28 Kenyans were rescued from similar compounds in Myanmar, with authorities continuing to warn about the risks of such trafficking.

The rescue operation has faced challenges due to the scam centres being located in areas controlled by rebel groups fighting Myanmar's government.

Foreign Affairs PS Korir SingOei urged Kenyans seeking overseas employment to verify job offers through the Ministry or the Kenya Embassy in Bangkok before travelling.

