NCIC warns Gachagua against incitement

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against making utterances that amount to incitement.

In a letter seen by The Standard, NCIC through its chairperson Samuel Kobia, urged Gachagua to desist from making utterances likely to undermine the peaceful co-existence of different ethnic communities.

The commission's warning is linked to utterances made by Gachagua on February 23, 2025, at a church in Igembe North, Meru County, claiming President Ruto is plotting to kick out Chief Justice Martha Koome from office.

"Your allegation that there is a scheme hatched by the President to remove the Chief Justice from Office because of her ethnicity is misleading and meant to promote negative ethnicity and likely to incite feelings of animosity among Kenyans thus undermining the peaceful co-existence," the letter read in part.

At the same time, NCIC took issue with Gachagua's statement warning the President not to set foot in Meru County if the Koome is removed from office, terming it as a direct violation of the President's constitutional right as the symbol of national unity to visit any part of the Country to discharge his official duties.

"Having reviewed the statement/utterances attributed to you, the Commission cautions you to exercise more restraint and choose your words more carefully. 

Whereas the freedom of speech is guaranteed by our Constitution, you are advised not to engage in utterances that amount to propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred based on discrimination," Kobia added.

Speaking during a church service at AIPCA Antubetwe Kiongo Church in Igembe North, Gachagua warned Ruto to not set foot in Meru if the alleged plan goes through.

"If you chase our Martha Koome, don't set foot in Meru. You chased Rigathi Gachagua, and the Mt. Kenya people were silent, you thought they were cowards," he said.

Rigathi Gachagua NCIC Samuel Kobia CJ Martha Koome
