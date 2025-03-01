Revealed: The dietary poison in your baby's porridge

[Photo: iStock]

Babies who consume popular flour mixtures containing various grains, including dried ground beans that are commonly used by Kenyan mothers and caregivers, are likely to suffer from mineral deficiencies, nutritionists and dietitians have warned.

The porridge mixtures, which are marketed as a panacea for all dietary needs in babies, are, according to the experts, “some kind of poison.”

Dr Mary Mugambi, a senior nutritionist and lecturer at the Technical University of Kenya, says that while nannies and mothers who buy these mixtures swear by their fortification and dietary benefits, these products only lead to deficiencies in key nutrients.

As a result, the very food that is supposed to make your baby strong and healthy ends up causing dietary complications.

“It contains iron and calcium-binding components that inhibit the absorption of crucial minerals into the body,” she explains.

The binding components, according to Dr Mugambi, are known scientifically as phytates.

These are anti-nutrients found in all plant grains and nuts, and “the more ingredients that are mixed, the higher the phytate content.”

Phytates work by forming insoluble complexes with essential minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium, reducing their availability for absorption in the intestines.

This interference with mineral absorption can lead to deficiencies, especially in infants whose nutritional needs are rapidly growing.

Unable to absorb these vital minerals, babies may become anaemic and suffer from bone malformations, explains Dr Winfred Ndaka, a paediatrician at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

“The different ingredients sometimes affect the absorption of certain vitamins like iron, calcium, and magnesium, which the baby needs for bone development,” says Dr Ndaka.

These vitamins and minerals are crucial in the synthesis of red blood cells and the formation of healthy bones.

Iron, for example, is necessary for the production of haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body.

Calcium and magnesium on the other hand, are critical for bone mineralisation and the development of the skeletal system.

Without sufficient intake of these nutrients, babies become more vulnerable to conditions like anaemia and rickets, both of which can severely impair their growth and development.

Dr Ndaka explains that paediatricians check for bone health by observing specific signs and symptoms, such as whether the baby has an unusually shaped head, often referred to as frontal bossing.

This is where the forehead develops a pronounced ridge. Paediatricians also check for bone health by examining the baby’s ribs, taking X-rays of the wrist, and looking at blood parameters to assess bone health.

These clinical observations can indicate whether the baby is suffering from mineral deficiencies that impact bone density and overall growth.

The concerns don’t end with anti-nutrients. Experts are also worried about traces of mold in these mixed flours due to poor storage conditions.

Unfortunately, many stores that sell grains and flours create an environment conducive to the growth of such fungi, especially when the storage facilities are humid or improperly ventilated.

Nutritionists say mold can produce toxic chemicals known as mycotoxins, which can contaminate food supplies when grains and nuts are improperly stored.

Depending on the amount consumed, the duration of exposure, and the age and health of the individual, mycotoxins can cause a wide range of illnesses.

In extreme cases, mycotoxins can be lethal, especially in young children whose immune systems are still developing.

The problem is widespread. In Nairobi, for example, unsuspecting buyers continue to purchase these porridge flours.

The Sunday Standard set out to investigate the ingredients in some of these flour products, and the results were shocking.

Many of the packets of mixed baby porridge flour we bought contained more than five ingredients, indicating high levels of phytates.

At one popular store in the Central Business District, unsuspecting buyers only needed to provide information about their baby's age before being served.

They were then handed over to staff, who used stainless-steel scoops to mix the ‘poisonous flour’ from several bags containing different types of flour.

Even larger stores are not spared, as many baby porridge flours we found there contained various mixtures of grains and whole milk for infants as young as six months of age.

“We normally recommend that babies start receiving whole milk only after one year of age. This is because milk affects the absorption of iron,” says Dr Ndaka.

Whole milk contains calcium, which, while essential for bone health, can interfere with the absorption of iron by competing for intestinal transport mechanisms. Therefore, introducing whole milk too early can exacerbate the risk of iron deficiency in infants.

So, in this maze of conflicting dietary advice, how does one find the right mix of flour?

Porridge has long been recognised as a staple food for babies across various cultures. In Kenya, it remains one of the first popular choices for many parents and caregivers when starting complementary feeding for their infants.

By around six months of age, child nutritionists say, breast milk or infant formula alone can no longer provide infants with sufficient energy and nutrients for growth and development.

That is when porridge comes in as a quick and cheaper alternative for many households.

Dr Mugambi advises that baby porridge flour should contain no more than two ingredients. “This could be a mixture of maize and sorghum, maize and millet, millet and amaranth, or sorghum and amaranth,” she suggests.

She also warns against using dried beans, lentils, or green gram flour in porridge, as these would require longer cooking times, just like when they are boiled whole, to be suitable for consumption.

Process;

For porridge preparation, one should use equal parts of the flour mix with no more than two ingredients.

"Mix with water, let the mixture soak for a few hours to allow the anti-nutrients to dissolve into the water before discarding it. The thick paste that remains at the bottom of the container after decanting is what becomes safe to use for making porridge,” says Dr Mugambi.

Another solution involves fermentation. Fermenting the flour for up to three days, according to the dietitian, activates an enzyme called phytase, which breaks down the anti-nutrients.

When you begin weaning your baby, it’s recommended that you consult a doctor for advice on proper weaning practices.

This includes guidance on what foods to introduce, at what stages, and how to ensure the nutritional value of each food.

Likewise, the introduction of foods should be gradual and not a mix of everything at once. In general, grains can be difficult to digest, even for many adults with mature digestive systems.

To mitigate their harmful effects and increase nutrient absorption, nutritionists suggest soaking, fermenting, or sprouting grains before incorporating them into your family’s meals.

These processes activate enzymes that break down anti-nutrients and improve the digestibility of grains, allowing for better absorption of key nutrients like iron, calcium, and magnesium.