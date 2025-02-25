CA warns against fibre optic infrastructure disruptions after City Hall crackdown

Communication Authority of Kenya Director General David Mugonyi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has warned against disruptions to fibre optic infrastructure after Nairobi County removed cables in an ongoing dispute with Kenya Power over wayleave fees.

The regulator said internet service providers, businesses, and educational institutions have raised concerns following the removal of fibre optic cables mounted on Kenya Power poles within the city, causing disruption to critical internet services.

“Any interference with this infrastructure must comply with established legal and regulatory frameworks,” said CA in a statement.

Preliminary inquiries indicate the county’s actions stem from a dispute with Kenya Power over compliance in using public infrastructure. CA noted that while county governments manage land use, ICT infrastructure falls under national oversight.

“The Authority is actively engaging Nairobi County, Kenya Power, and affected internet service providers to establish the facts and ensure any enforcement measures follow due process and national policy,” said CA.

The regulator urged restraint from all parties, adding that any unlawful actions undermining connectivity should cease immediately.

“We urge all parties to observe and respect public interest as they work towards an amicable solution,” said CA.

The dispute has disrupted internet access for businesses, schools, and other institutions relying on fibre optic connectivity, raising concerns over its impact on Kenya’s digital economy. CA reiterated its mandate to protect ICT infrastructure and said further updates would be provided as the situation develops.