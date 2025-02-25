The Standard

CA warns against fibre optic infrastructure disruptions after City Hall crackdown

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Communication Authority of Kenya Director General David Mugonyi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has warned against disruptions to fibre optic infrastructure after Nairobi County removed cables in an ongoing dispute with Kenya Power over wayleave fees.

 The regulator said internet service providers, businesses, and educational institutions have raised concerns following the removal of fibre optic cables mounted on Kenya Power poles within the city, causing disruption to critical internet services.

 “Any interference with this infrastructure must comply with established legal and regulatory frameworks,” said CA in a statement.

 Preliminary inquiries indicate the county’s actions stem from a dispute with Kenya Power over compliance in using public infrastructure. CA noted that while county governments manage land use, ICT infrastructure falls under national oversight.

 “The Authority is actively engaging Nairobi County, Kenya Power, and affected internet service providers to establish the facts and ensure any enforcement measures follow due process and national policy,” said CA.

 The regulator urged restraint from all parties, adding that any unlawful actions undermining connectivity should cease immediately.

 “We urge all parties to observe and respect public interest as they work towards an amicable solution,” said CA.

 The dispute has disrupted internet access for businesses, schools, and other institutions relying on fibre optic connectivity, raising concerns over its impact on Kenya’s digital economy. CA reiterated its mandate to protect ICT infrastructure and said further updates would be provided as the situation develops.

 

Related Topics

Fibre optic Infrastructure Communications Authority of Kenya Kenya Power-Nairobi County Feud ICT infrastructure
.

Latest Stories

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi final
Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi final
Football
By Standard Sports
31 mins ago
New AI tool to assist Kenyans with UK visa applications
Tech & Innovation
By David Njaaga
45 mins ago
Kenya Rising Stars Under-20 scouting mini-camp underway
Football
By Washington Onyango
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

University debts drop by Sh3 billion in the last two years
By Antony Gitonga 4 hrs ago
University debts drop by Sh3 billion in the last two years
Raila Odinga caged...
By Patrick Beja 11 hrs ago
Raila Odinga caged...
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
By George Njunge 1 day ago
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
By Julius Chepkwony 1 day ago
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved