Kenyan officer killed in Haiti as mission faces huge challenges

Security forces position themselves during the anti-gang operation in the Kenscoff district of Port-Au-Prince, Haiti on February 03, 2025. Early on Monday armed gangs launched another attack on the commune of Kenscoff, located east of Port-au-Prince, specifically in the Godot area of Belot, despite the presence of law enforcement. Between January 27, and February 3. [AFP]

A Kenyan police officer deployed to Haiti was killed in an operation on Sunday, marking the first reported fatality among the personnel in the mission to stabilise the Caribbean nation.

The officer, a member of the National Police Service’s Border Patrol Unit, was injured during an operation in Ségur-Savien, in the Artibonite region north of Port-au-Prince.

He was airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to Multinational Security Support (MSS) Force Commander Geoffrey Otunge. The Kenyan government said that they have notified the officer’s family and pledged its support.

“Today, Sunday, February 23, 2025, one of our MSS officers from the Kenyan contingent was injured during an operation in Ségur-Savien, in the Artibonite department. The officer was immediately airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries,” Otunge said.

“The family of the deceased has been notified. The Service conveys its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the fallen police officer and assures them of our unwavering support during this trying period,” the NPS statement read.

Kenya’s High Court in January last year blocked a government plan to send hundreds of police officers to Haiti.

“Any decision by any State organ or State officer to deploy police officers to Haiti contravenes the Constitution and the law and is therefore unconstitutional, illegal, and invalid,” said Judge Enock Chacha Mwita, who delivered the ruling.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had opposed the deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti. LSK President Faith Odhiambo urged President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, and Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to comply with the court order blocking the deployment.

Kenya has deployed more than 600 police officers to Haiti as part of a United Nations-backed mission to curb gang violence. The mission, approved in 2023, has faced logistical and financial challenges, including funding delays and concerns over the officers’ welfare. President Ruto committed to sending up to 1,000 officers, making Kenya the leading contributor to the force.

Haiti has been grappling with worsening gang violence, with armed groups controlling large sections of the capital. The crisis escalated after the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, plunging the country into political turmoil. Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested international intervention, leading to the formation of the MSS mission.

Backed primarily by the United States and the United Nations, the mission has received financial pledges from countries including Canada and France. The U.S. has committed $380 million, mainly for equipment and logistics, but has not sent troops.

On February 5 the U.S. froze over $13 million (Sh1.7 billion) in funding after President Donald Trump’s 90-day foreign aid pause, surprising officials in Kenya.

However, Government Spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura, said the MSS mission is supported by the UN Trust Fund for Haiti, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2699 in October 2023.

Mwaura added that the Kenya-led Mission also includes police deployments from Guatemala, Jamaica, EL- Salvador, Bahamas, Belize, among others. “As at the end of 2024, US$110.3 million had been pledged by several countries, including the USA, Canada, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy, and Algeria,” he said.

Beyond legal concerns, the mission has faced logistical difficulties. Reports in August 2024 indicated that Kenyan officers had gone months without receiving full pay, fueling frustrations. Officers deployed in June expected higher salaries due to the mission’s intensity.

On August 25, the MSS acknowledged the payment delays, assuring officers that the missing funds would be deposited within the week.

“Therefore, there is nothing to worry about regarding the welfare of MSS officers, since mainstream processes have been finalised,” the MSS said.

Caleb Wanga of Usalama Reforms noted that the mission’s challenges go beyond legal and logistical issues.

“Police need more training. They were taken through crash training. They don’t understand the area. And then there’s the remuneration issue. Technical challenges. The government should reevaluate the entire exercise,” Wanga said.