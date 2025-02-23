Kenya hails the signing of Sudan Peace Agreement

RSF deputy commander Major Gen Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo(centre) with Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Leader Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu(left) and Fadlallah Burma(right), the leader of Sudan's National Umma Party (NUP) during the postponed signing of Sudan Founding Charter for establishing a peace and unity Government, at KICC, Nairobi on February 18, 2025[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government has hailed the signing of a peace agreement and the establishment of a unity government by the Sudan rebel group in Nairobi.

In a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the government welcomed the steps made by the Sudanese rebels noting that it is meant to find solutions to the ongoing conflict.

“The steps are welcomed and encouraging in a journey toward the restoration of peace, stability, and democratic governance in the Republic of Sudan. Kenya recognizes the immense importance of Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned solutions to the political and security crisis facing the country,” stated Musalia Mudavadi.

The Cabinet Secretary acknowledged the group's efforts to recognize the president's role in resolving their conflict while disputing reports of the group's plans to form a parallel government in Kenya.

However, on Sunday, the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and a coalition of political and armed groups signed a founding charter to establish a parallel government.

“The peace roadmap signed in Nairobi is a testament to the willingness of the Sudanese political and civil society groups to prioritize the future of their country over divisions, and we recognize the efforts of all those who have shown the courage to engage in this dialogue,” said Mudavadi.

The charter signing finally took place behind closed doors after it was postponed on two consecutive occasions.

He expressed the county’s continued willingness to support the group to find the root cause of the conflict in their country.

“The peace roadmap signed in Nairobi provides a good framework for further negotiations, and it is our firm expectation that the signatories will actively engage with their fellow citizens and other parties to the conflict, ensuring that the interests of all Sudanese are fully represented as they move forward,” he added.

Kenya has also urged the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN), and other international partners to continue supporting Sudan's peace process.

He added that the peace roadmap signed provides a framework for further negotiations urging all Sudanese parties to remain committed to the cause.

The charter signed called for s secular, democratic, decentralised state based on freedom, equality, and justice, without bias toward any cultural, ethnic, religious, or regional identity.

Meanwhile, the war between RSF and the Sudan army has left thousands dead since it began in April 2023.