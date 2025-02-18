Educators pay glowing tribute to Kepsha chairman, hail him as visionary leader

The late Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association Chairman Johnson Nzioka. [File, Standard]

Education stakeholders are mourning the loss of Johnson Nzioka, the National Chairman of the Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association (Kepsha).

In a statement, Kepsha said that Nzioka’s demise has left a void in the hearts of thousands of head teachers, teachers, and education stakeholders who revered him as a mentor, leader, and champion of transformative education.

With a career spanning 39 years, including 24 years as a head teacher, the late Kepsha chairman was hailed for his unwavering dedication to academic and co-curricular excellence.

Until his passing, he served as the head teacher of Donholm Primary and Junior School, where his leadership fostered a culture of growth and excellence.

His colleagues and peers at the Kepsha remember him as a visionary who tirelessly worked to elevate the standards of primary education in Kenya.

Kepsha hailed Nzioka as a leader who “spearheaded unprecedented growth in membership and engagement,” with the National Delegates Conference attendance reaching a record 16,000 headteachers in 2024 under his stewardship.

His tenure was also marked by the successful review of the Kepsha Strategic Plan (2024-2027), which laid a solid foundation for the Association’s future.

School head teachers have described Nzioka as a selfless leader who prioritised the professional growth of his peers.

“He was a pillar of strength and wisdom. His commitment to capacity-building initiatives ensured that we were all equipped to advance the mission of Kepsha. His loss is not just personal but a blow to the entire education sector,” the statement by Kepsha reads.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba hailed Nzioka’s dedication to excellence in the education system.

“He was a dedicated, committed, and insightful educator who strived for excellence. As Kepsha chairman, he worked tirelessly to strengthen school management and achieve better educational outcomes,” Ogamba said.

The CS said Nzioka’s leadership at Kepsha was marked by diplomacy, commitment, and an unwavering dedication to improving school management and teachers' welfare.

"His loss has been deeply felt by fellow educators and officials in the education sector," he said.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Director Charles Ong’ondo described the late Kepsha chairman as a visionary and a firm believer in nurturing every child’s potential.

“KICD has lost an exceptional leader who was deeply committed to educational reforms. He was the voice of the child during CBC deliberations, constantly advocating for the best interests of learners,” Prof Ong’ondo said.

CEMESTEA CEO Jacinta Akatsa also paid tribute to Nzioka for his foresight and passion for primary education.

“He was a committed and foresighted leader in the education sector, an ardent advocate for the welfare of primary school educators and learners in the country,” she said. “His tireless efforts in championing quality education in Kenya will always be remembered.”

Knut Secretary General Collins Oyuu said Nzioka was a leader whose approach redefined Kepsha, especially during a transformative period in Kenya’s education sector.

“Nzioka has been a regular contributor to teachers’ well-being. He will be remembered for his soft but forthright speaking, especially while brokering peace among his members,” Oyuu said. “He was a great mobilizer and an excellent negotiator for head teachers’ welfare.”

Nzioka’s contributions extended beyond Kepsha as he actively was involved in co-curricular activities, serving as the National Vice Chairman of the Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association (KPSSA).

Other leadership positions he held included a member of the KICD council and the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (2023).

In 2021, Nzioka was honored with the Head of State Commendation (HSC) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education.

His colleagues recall his humility and passion for sports, as well as his love for traveling with his family.