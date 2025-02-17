Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi dies

Malava MP Malulu Injendi . [File, Standard]

Malava Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Malulu Injendi has died after a long illness.

His death was confirmed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Monday, February 17.

Injendi was undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital when he passed away at approximately 5:15 p.m.

He was serving his third term as a Member of the House, having served continuously since 2013.

"He was a dedicated and passionate representative who served his constituents with unwavering commitment and integrity. His tireless efforts and contribution to our legislative processes particularly the Education sector and sugar industry aimed at improving the lives of Kenyan people will be deeply missed," said Wetangula in his condolence message.

President William Ruto has led the nation in mourning the passing of Malulu.

"He was a towering leader who selflessly served the people of Malava Constituency. A believer of equal opportunities, Mheshimiwa was diligent, focused and devoted to public service. He will best be remembered for his passion for education," said Ruto.

Several leaders have also extended their condolences.

"I was honored to serve with him and will always remember his passion, integrity, and tireless advocacy for the people. His legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those he touched," National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa said.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, on his part, mourned Malulu as a selfless leader who tirelessly served his constituents with passion and commitment.

“His contributions to the development of Malava and his advocacy for better governance will be remembered for years to come,” he said.