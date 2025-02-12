ODM will have a presidential candidate in 2027, says Oburu

Senator Oburu Odinga consults with his brother Raila Odinga during an event in Siaya county. [Michael Mute, Standard]

As questions continue to arise over the Orange Democratic Movement party position in President William Ruto's administration, a section of leaders have declared that they will not support the regime in the 2027 election.

In what is seen as a change of tune, several ODM leaders who have been Ruto’s vocal defenders, are now backing the Orange party to emerge victorious in the next General Election.

The most recent is Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, who hinted at ODM having a presidential candidate in the 2027 elections, saying no party is always formed to be in the opposition.

Oburu, who was speaking during a talk show on a vernacular TV station, said they have embarked on efforts to strengthen the ODM party in readiness for the 2027 elections.

"We are open to joining forces with like-minded individuals and political parties to form a coalition in order to form the next government," said Oburu.

The senator, who is also the Bondo branch chairman, downplayed claims that ODM was in government, saying they only agreed to lend some of their members to help stabilize the government.

Oburu further laughed off claims that ODM was in opposition.

"We are in a presidential system of government that has a majority and minority party in parliament. The role that our MPs should do is oversee the government," said Oburu.

Despite having some ODM members appointed in government, the lawmaker argued that they are only implementing the policies of Kenya Kwanza government and not ODM's.

This comes a few days after the ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga said that ODM is a distinct political party that is strengthening its presence at the grassroots and national levels to capture power in 2027.

The Homa Bay Governor defended her decision to support Ruto, stating that experts from ODM had joined the broad-based government and she did not want to contradict them.

“ODM pronounced itself on the matter of broad-based government that we are a distinct party that is out to capture power, and the central management committee has never contradicted itself, and we will never sell ourselves short as an ODM party because we are the largest party,” said Wanga.

She added that Raila is the ODM leader and they were following his directions.