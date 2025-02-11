The Standard

Parliament reconstitutes 18 committees after term lapse

By David Njaaga | 2h ago

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during previous parlaimentary proceedings. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Parliament has reconstituted 18 committees, including the Budget and Appropriations Committee chaired by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, following the lapse of their term.

 National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced the reconstitution during the first sitting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament on Tuesday, February 11.

“The affected committees will be reconstituted to ensure the seamless execution of parliamentary functions,” said Wetang’ula.

Housekeeping committees set for reconstitution include the House Business Committee, the Committee on Members' Services and Facilities, the Committee of Powers and Privileges and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.

Audit, appropriation, and general purpose committees affected include the Public Accounts Committee, the Special Funds Accounts Committee, the Decentralized Funds Accounts Committee, and the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education.

Others are the Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy, the Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture, the Budget and Appropriations Committee, the Public Debt and Privatisation Committee and the Public Petitions Committee.

The Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee, the Committee on Implementation, the Committee on Delegated Legislation, the Committee on Regional Integration, and the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity are also affected.

Wetang’ula noted that the restructuring will enable committees to operate effectively and address pending legislative matters.

