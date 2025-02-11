Fireworks at the National Assembly as MPs engage in Majority, Minority debate

From left; Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Speaker Moses Wetangula and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. [PBU]

There were heated exchanges in the National Assembly on Tuesday as Members of Parliament debated over the leadership of the Majority and Minority sides.

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo called on National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to step down, arguing that his position as both Speaker and a party leader created a conflict of interest in the ongoing debate.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Odhiambo urged lawmakers to respect court rulings, emphasizing that Wetangula’s dual role undermined his impartiality.

"I also stand under Standing Order 90, Mr speaker if you look at the judgment of that court, the Courts actually in fact infer that because of the position you hold as Speaker and also as Party Leader of your Party, it is not possible for you to be fair. You are going to be conflicted when you are conducting the matters of this House," said Odhiambo.

In response, Wetangula dismissed the claims, asserting that no court or external authority could dictate how parliamentary business would be conducted.

"As Speaker, I do not debate, I do not vote. I hold a position of honour to preside over your proceedings. Anyone who wants to say anything about this judgment, I will give you an opportunity, and it's finally going to be yours truly to give you a ruling on the matter," he said.

Odhiambo also proposed Suna East MP Junet Mohamed for the position of Majority Leader, with Kathiani MP Robert Mbui as his deputy.

Junet, who symbolically took a seat on the Majority Leader’s side, reinforced Odhiambo’s argument by calling for the implementation of a recent court ruling that declared the Azimio coalition the Majority Party in Parliament.

"What took us to court was for the court to interpret the constitutionality of your decision of who is the Majority Party and who is the Minority Party. And the issue of the Speaker came in as obiter,” said Junet.

Junet further declared himself the rightful Majority Leader, stating:"As of this afternoon, I have switched seats and taken over the role of Majority Leader. I am capable, I have the qualifications, and I have the numbers in the House to lead."

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, on his part, argued that despite the Court's ruling the final determination of Majority and Minority leadership rests with the Speaker’s office.

"We appreciate the judgment of the court as it is, we are ventilating about the judgment. We respect the courts but again, it is these very laws that govern us that give you the powers Honourable speaker to declare the Majority and Minority. Even as Hon. Junet and Hon. Millie live on rented space, they should know that the final declaration of Minority and Majority comes from your seat," said Osoro.

The debate over parliamentary leadership continues to be a contentious issue, with both sides holding firm positions on the court's ruling and its implications.