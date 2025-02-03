Tshisekedi, Kagame confirm attendance at SADC-EAC Summit

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame (R). [File, Standard]

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame have confirmed their attendance at a joint summit organized by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC).

In a press release on Monday, State House announced that SADC Chairperson, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and EAC Chairperson, Kenyan President William Ruto, had agreed to convene the summit on Friday and Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“President Samia Suluhu Hassan has graciously agreed to host the summit to deliberate on the situation in Eastern DRC," President Ruto stated.

Ruto also confirmed that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud would be in attendance.

Last week, Ruto chaired an extraordinary EAC summit where leaders discussed the escalating security crisis in Eastern DRC.

The conflict has resulted in loss of lives, a humanitarian crisis, and immense suffering, particularly among women and children.

Notably, during the EAC summit, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi was absent, despite discussions focusing on the situation in his country.

DRC has accused Rwanda of waging an offensive to profit from the region's mineral wealth.

A report by UN experts in July supported the claims, finding that Rwanda has thousands of troops in eastern DRC -- and holds "de facto control" over the M23.

Rwanda has since denied the accusations.