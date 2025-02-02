The Standard

Kalonzo criticises Kenyan President William Ruto's role in DRC Peace talks

By Winfrey Owino | 59m ago

Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka flanked by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua(Left)and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has criticised President William Ruto’s role in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace talks.

This comes days after a fresh conflict erupted in the eastern part of DRC, with M23 rebel groups seizing some towns in the region as locals flee for safety.

Speaking in Kilome Sub-County in Makueni County, Kalonzo dismissed President William Ruto’s efforts in DRC peace talks, saying Ruto had failed to support Uhuru, his former boss, when he was the East African Community’s (EAC) peace envoy.

“When [President] Ruto took over, the mistake he made was removing [former President] Uhuru as the chief mediator and refusing to facilitate him, and then the whole thing went south,” Kalonzo said.

“How can he claim to solve DRC problems when he can’t do it at home?” Kalonzo posed.

However, without taking sides in the ongoing conflict, Kalonzo said leaders from both countries are his friends, having been part of a peacemaking team that brokered a coalition between Joseph Kabila and Felix Tshisekedi.

Kalonzo was Kenya’s envoy to DRC peace talks between Kabila and Tshisekedi.

In the wake of the conflict in the DRC, Ruto has faced criticism and backlash as he tries to resolve the situation between Rwanda and DRC.

For instance, he was criticised by social media users when he shared that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron over the ongoing DRC conflicts.

The majority of social media users questioned why he chose to involve a non-African party in issues affecting the continent.

Similarly, DRC President Tshisekedi boycotted a virtual meeting chaired by his Kenyan counterpart.

Shortly after the meeting, Rwandan President made a public utterance that could harm diplomatic ties with South Africa after accusing the South African government of interference.

In late January, M23 rebels attacked some areas in the region, prompting anger that led to protesters targeting foreign embassies in the capital, Kinshasa.

In November last year, President Ruto took over as East African Community chairperson, succeeding South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

.

