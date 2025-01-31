The Standard

IEBC chair, commissioners' recruitment to begin tomorrow

By Esther Nyambura | 1d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

 

Chief Justice Martha Koome(centre front row) , pose for a photo with Members of IEBC selection panel after taking their oath of office at the Supreme Court Nairobi on January 27, 2025. [Benard Orwongo ,Standard]

Kenyans who wish to apply for the positions of chairperson and commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can submit their applications starting tomorrow, Saturday, February 1. 

The IEBC selection panel announced the commencement of the recruitment process, assuring the public of a transparent and merit-based selection to fill the vacancies. 

In a statement, the panel chair Dr Nelson Makanda said it will publish an advertisement in the dailies and on PSC's website, detailing the requirements for the positions. 

"The Selection Panel shall publish an advertisement in the print media on Saturday, inviting applications from suitably qualified Kenyans for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the IEBC. The advertisement will also be available on the website of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC),"* read the statement.

According to Makanda, the recruitment process aims to identify individuals with integrity, competence, and independence to steer the electoral body. 

The panel has also invited public participation in the selection process, stating that it will publish the names of applicants and allow Kenyans to submit comments on their suitability. 

Women, persons with disabilities, and other marginalised groups in line with constitutional provisions are encouraged to apply.

The nine-member selection panel has 85 days to recruit new commissioners and will be led by Makanda, and deputised by Lindah Kiome.

Related Topics

IEBC IEBC Selection Panel IEBC Chairperson IEBC Commissioners
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya's response to the DRC crisis will define its regional power
Why Kenya's response to the DRC crisis will define its regional power
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
19 mins ago
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro set to pocket Sh16.7 million in KPLC dividends
Business
By Macharia Kamau
19 mins ago
This man Bethwel Ogot: Inside life and times of Kenya's leading scholar
National
By Isaiah Gwengi
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya's response to the DRC crisis will define its regional power
By Patrick Muinde 19 mins ago
Why Kenya's response to the DRC crisis will define its regional power
Grace Njoki's unbearable pain, fight for healthcare justice
By Jacinta Mutura 19 mins ago
Grace Njoki's unbearable pain, fight for healthcare justice
This man Bethwel Ogot: Inside life and times of Kenya's leading scholar
By Isaiah Gwengi 19 mins ago
This man Bethwel Ogot: Inside life and times of Kenya's leading scholar
Iconic Kipchoge Keino Stadium replaced by market
By Edward Kosut 19 mins ago
Iconic Kipchoge Keino Stadium replaced by market
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved