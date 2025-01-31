IEBC chair, commissioners' recruitment to begin tomorrow

Chief Justice Martha Koome(centre front row) , pose for a photo with Members of IEBC selection panel after taking their oath of office at the Supreme Court Nairobi on January 27, 2025. [Benard Orwongo ,Standard]

Kenyans who wish to apply for the positions of chairperson and commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can submit their applications starting tomorrow, Saturday, February 1.

The IEBC selection panel announced the commencement of the recruitment process, assuring the public of a transparent and merit-based selection to fill the vacancies.

In a statement, the panel chair Dr Nelson Makanda said it will publish an advertisement in the dailies and on PSC's website, detailing the requirements for the positions.

"The Selection Panel shall publish an advertisement in the print media on Saturday, inviting applications from suitably qualified Kenyans for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the IEBC. The advertisement will also be available on the website of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC),"* read the statement.

According to Makanda, the recruitment process aims to identify individuals with integrity, competence, and independence to steer the electoral body.

The panel has also invited public participation in the selection process, stating that it will publish the names of applicants and allow Kenyans to submit comments on their suitability.

Women, persons with disabilities, and other marginalised groups in line with constitutional provisions are encouraged to apply.

The nine-member selection panel has 85 days to recruit new commissioners and will be led by Makanda, and deputised by Lindah Kiome.