The Standard

Missing Mlolongo men are not in our custody- Police IG Kanja

By Mate Tongola and Fred Kagonye | 19m ago

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja (left) and DCI boss Mohamed Amin (right). [File, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has denied that the missing Mlolongo three—Kalani Muema, Justus Mutua, and Martin Mwai, are in police custody.  

Appearing before Justice Chacha Mwita, Kanja insisted that the three men were not being held in any police station, contrary to claims by petitioners.  

Kanja on Thursday, January 30 defended himself against accusations of defying court orders, despite being summoned multiple times without appearing.  

"I am a law-abiding citizen who obeys and respects court orders. I can confirm before this court that the missing three are not in our custody," he told the court.  

Muema, Mutua, and Mwai were abducted on December 16, 2024, by individuals believed to be police officers.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin is also in court, after multiple no-shows to explain the disappearance of the abductees.

More follows…

Related Topics

IG Douglas Kanja DCI boss Mohamed Amin Mlolongo missing 3
.

.

.

The Standard
