The Standard

Court finds Obado has a case to answer in Sharon Otieno murder

By Nancy Gitonga | 13m ago

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado  at a Milimani court on December 04,2023 when alongside his co-accused  they appeared for the hearing of a case they are charged with the killing of a university student Sharon Otieno. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The High Court has ruled that former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others have a case to answer in connection with the murder of former university student Sharon Otieno.

Justice Cecilia Githua found that Obado, his personal assistant Juma Oyamo, and Migori County Clerk Casper Obiero have a case to answer, ruling that the prosecution has presented enough evidence to require them to mount a defense.

Justice Githua, however, acquitted Obado and his co-accused of the killing of Sharon's 28-week-old unborn baby.

While placing the three on their defence the judge said that all the 42 witnesses have presented evidence linking them with the abduction and subsequent killing of Sharon in Homabay County

The judge found that it is proper to place the three on their defence in respect of count one.

On Sharon's baby, Justice Githua faulted the prosecution for presenting a murder charge instead of a charge of terminating the life of an unborn baby.

"After considering all the evidence adduced l concluded that the prosecution has established a prima facie that is sufficient to put the three accused persons on their defense. I find each accused with a case to answer on count one and acquit them on count two, accordingly" Justice Githua ruled.

The judge said the case will be heard on February 25, 2025.

.

.

.

