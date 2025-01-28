The Standard

Kenya will hold DRC accountable for embassy damage, says Mudavadi

By David Njaaga | 3h ago

Pime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [Standard, File]

Kenya will hold the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) accountable for the damages meted on its embassy in Kinshasa, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 28, Mudavadi condemned the violence, looting and destruction of property, describing it as a grave violation of international law.

 "These attacks occurred in full view of DRC security officers, who took no action to mitigate the situation," he said.

He revealed the DRC government has committed to assessing and compensating Kenya for the losses.

"We expect the DRC government to take swift action to uphold its international obligations and ensure the safety of all diplomatic missions," Mudavadi added.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei earlier condemned the actions of the marauding protesters, who were voicing their discontent over the conflict in the eastern part of the country.

The violence in eastern DRC has been escalating, with 17 people killed as heavy battles between M23 fighters, backed by Rwanda, and Congolese government forces continue to ravage the region.

On January 27, President Félix Tshisekedi convened a meeting with national leaders in Kinshasa to discuss the worsening crisis in eastern DRC.

The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have made advances in Goma, with thousands of people being forced to flee as the situation continues to deteriorate.

At the same time, Kinshasa has committed to assessing and compensating the Kenyan government for the losses.

The Vienna Convention further obligates host states to protect diplomatic missions from intrusion, prevent any disturbance of peace and ensure the safety of diplomatic staff.

"The DRC government is taking appropriate steps to protect our staff and their families," Mudavadi said.

"We remain committed to working with regional and international partners to find peaceful solutions to the conflict."

