Engineers want Ruto to revoke Aisha Jumwa's appointment as KRB Chair

A side by side photo of newly appointed KRB Chair Aisha Jumwa and IEK President Shammah Kiteme. [File, Standard]

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has urged President William Ruto to revoke the appointment of former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa as the chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board (KRB).

In a statement issued on Monday, IEK President Shammah Kiteme emphasized that the position requires an individual with extensive engineering expertise, ideally in civil, structural, or transport engineering, to ensure the effective management of road infrastructure.

“Given that the core mandate of KRB revolves around road development, maintenance, and overall infrastructure management, the appointment of an engineering professional preferably someone with a background in civil, structural, or transport engineering could provide essential expertise in handling the technical aspects of the board's responsibilities,” said Kiteme.

He added that the chairperson’s role involves critical technical duties, such as overseeing road conditions, advising on construction standards, and ensuring projects are executed effectively.

Kiteme further noted that Jumwa’s appointment may not align with the Kenya Roads Board Act, which outlines the criteria for such positions.

“The current appointment of Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana does not appear to be in accordance with the KRB Act, specifically in terms of the appointment process… Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana does not represent any of these organizations, raising questions about the adherence to statutory provisions in her appointment,” he said.

The IEK has called for a reversal of the decision and urged the appointment of a qualified professional to fill the role.

“We therefore call for the immediate revocation of the appointment of Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana as KRB Chair and the appointment of a suitably qualified chairperson in compliance with the law,” Kiteme concluded.

President Ruto appointed Jumwa as the KRB chairperson for a three-year term on Friday, January 17.