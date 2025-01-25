Human body parts discovered in Nairobi as cases of femicide increase

A sack containing body parts that was discovered dumped along River Mathare near Riverside, Mathare bridge. [Courtesy]

More human body parts have been today discovered dumped in different areas of Nairobi as the number of cases of femicide continues to rise.

The lower body parts suspected to belong to a woman, dismembered and stashed in a sack, were found dumped along River Mathare near Riverside/Mathare bridge.

Residents of the area told The Standard that the body parts were discovered by a street child on Saturday morning while combing through river debris for valuables.

"I rushed to the scene when I got an alarm at around 7.30 am and two police officers also arrived a few minutes later, assessed the sack and identified the body parts to be that of a human and left," said Monica Kalondu, the area community health volunteer.

She said other police officers would appear later accompanied by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers after they reached out to them through the Young Women and Girls Association.

Kalondu said the angry residents declined to allow the police to leave with the body parts before they identified the parts and other contents in the sack.

"There were no upper parts of the body including the head except one hand. We saw a black spot that looked like a birthmark on the thigh. And she wore black inner on her nails and the parts were badly dismembered," she said.

Efforts by The Sunday Standard to reach the police for comment proved futile.

The body parts were moved to the Nairobi County morgue for postmortem.

DCI conducted preliminary investigations revealing that the body parts may belong to Joy Fridah Munani, allegedly murdered by her husband in Nairobi's Huruma slum.

"The officers told us that the parts could be of a woman whose body parts were earlier discovered carried by a man in the Huruma area," she stated.

The 29-year-old Wambua accused of killing his wife, was arrested early Tuesday morning carrying a suspicious bag in which police found body parts of a human being.

He has since been detained for 21 days after the court granted the investigation agencies more time to conclude their investigations before he is allowed to take a plea.

This incident further deepens the wounds left in the hearts of members of the public concerned about the surging cases of femicide across the country.

In December last year, hundreds of women took to the streets in Nairobi's Capital to protest against a recent wave of femicides with blame now shifting to the government for failure to take action against killers.

"Why is it happening to mothers and girls? Who are these killers? We are tired. It is too painful. We condemn the killing of women," said Rose Akinyi.

Another resident, Abdul Rakhman urged men not to resort to violence as a way of resolving disagreements between them and their female spouses.

"We marry women so that they can help us live a comfortable life but not to abuse or kill them," said Rhakman, calling on the government to take swift action against the perpetrators of the heinous acts.

"Let the government intervene and bring the issue to an end. It is hurting that these evils can take place under their watch," he added.