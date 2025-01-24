'You went too public with security withdrawal issue,' Murkomen to CJ Koome



Chief Justice Martha Koome and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.



Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has stated that the withdrawal of Chief Justice Martha Koome’s security detail was a routine matter that did not warrant attention.

Speaking during the launch of the National Government Police Unit in Kwale on Friday, January 24, Murkomen said the concern raised by Koome was minor because the officers had been taken for training.

“Unfortunately, our Chief Justice went too public about this issue. I want to assure you that I have an excellent relationship with the Chief Justice unless she has an issue on her side. We want to assure the CJ that it was a small matter. It didn’t necessitate raising alarm all over the world that there is a scheme somewhere to deny the CJ security,” said the CS.

Koome had complained yesterday, in a protest letter to Murkomen over the security detail withdrawal.

Murkomen empathised with the CJ, narrating how a similar incident occurred to him when officers attached to him were sent for training.

The CS further clarified that although Koome is supposed to be designated six police officers, she has been given 32 officers.

He said she raised alarm over three of her officers, consisting of two officers and a driver, who went for training.

“For the benefit of the country, even after the three officers were sent for training, the CJ was still going to remain with about 29 officers from different parts.”

Murkomen claimed that the Inspector General was doing a favor to the officers, which led to a misunderstanding that could have been resolved by a phone call.

He called on Koome to collaborate and work as a team with the security officers, vowing to ensure the protection of all judges as per the law.

Criminal gangs

The Interior CS also raised alarm over the resurgence of criminal gangs, which he claims are financed by politicians.

“We have noted with deep concern a surge in criminal gangs that are mostly financed by politicians to intimidate, harass, and suppress their opponents,” he added.

He vowed to take legal action against the gangs and their financiers to boost security in the country.