Incomplete SHA registration to blame for delayed health services

As Kenyans continue expressing their anger and angst over alleged slow, lack or poor services from the Social Health Authority, it is now emerging that there is a significant level of laxity among Kenyans in completing the registration process, which has led to challenges when accessing services at various hospitals.

This is especially noted among those who were migrated to the new health scheme from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

According to the new authority, these members are required to register afresh to ensure their details are captured in the updated system.

The SHA Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Ingasira said there has been confusion among the individuals on if they must register.

“There is significant confusion among former NHIF members regarding whether they need to register with SHA or if their details were automatically transferred during the transition. Unfortunately, when they seek care, many find that their information is not in the SHA system, which causes delays in accessing services,” said Ingasira.

Speaking to The Standard, Ingasira clarified that while data was transferred from NHIF to SHA, individuals must still confirm their details by completing the registration process.

He also added that the authority identified a lack of information about SHA tariff benefits as a significant gap, along with the absence of identification documents, particularly in ASAL (Arid and Semi-Arid Lands) counties.

The lack of these documents has contributed to low registration turnout in these regions.

“Some counties face unique challenges. For instance, in ASAL counties, one major issue is the lack of identification documents. Some individuals do not have ID cards, while others lack birth certificates. This is why these regions are not meeting the expected registration numbers,” he explained.

He added that the authority is collaborating with relevant ministries to assist individuals in these counties in obtaining the necessary documents to facilitate their registration with the scheme.

During confirmation and updating of data, contributors are also required to verify and update details for their household members - such as spouses and children - to ensure the information is accurate and complete.

Additionally, contributors have the option to add beneficiaries during this registration process.

For individuals in informal employment, the system conducts a means-testing process to determine their monthly contribution to the scheme, which is capped at 2.75 percent of their income.

“When you register, you are eligible to access services at Level 2, 3, and 4 facilities, which offer primary healthcare. If a referral to Level 4, 5, or 6 facilities is required to benefit from the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), you must have made the necessary contributions,” explained Ingasira.

Patients waiting to be served at Kenyatta National Hospital Social Health Authority (SHA) billing center in Nairobi on January 16, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

Contributions can be made through an employer, who deducts and remits the 2.75 percent on behalf of the employee, through self-payment following the means-testing process, or via an indigent program. In the latter case, contributions are covered by the government, county, or a designated group.

At least 18.1 million Kenyans have registered with SHA so far, including 3 million from the informal employment sector. Additionally, approximately 8,600 hospitals have been accredited under SHA.

SHA officially replaced NHIF on October 1, 2025.

The number of individuals registering with the scheme is significantly higher compared to the 5 million active members previously under NHIF.

The SHA law mandates that all Kenyans register to the new scheme to access services provided through the Public Healthcare Fund, which supports Level 2 and 3 facilities such as dispensaries and health centers.

The scheme also provides care to individual members using the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), in addition to Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund, that provides service.

“Roll out of SHA has witnessed great progress. We have been able to register 18. 1 million citizens, this is great progress. We also have a number of Kenyans do means testing close to 3 million and pay their premiums,” added Ingasira.

The SHA boss noted that more healthcare personnel working in hospitals, as well as other health providers across the country, have been trained to assist with the registration process as needed.

Community Health Promoters (CHPs) have also been equipped with the necessary knowledge and are expected to support individuals at the village level in enrolling in the scheme. They use local dialects to explain the benefits of becoming an SHA member.

Meanwhile, the authority is focusing on helping individuals add dependents to their profiles, including children and students.

Ingasira emphasised that they are collaborating with the Ministry of Education to ensure all learners are registered, enabling them to access healthcare when they fall ill.

“We want all children across the country to be added to the profiles created by their parents. Additionally, we are prioritizing special groups, including expectant mothers, street families, and individuals in custody, to ensure they are brought on board,” said Ingasira.