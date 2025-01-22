DCI seeks 21-day detention for man arrested with dismembered body

John Kiama Wambua at a Milimani court where he was presented under a miscilineous application as the DCI made an application to detain him for 21 days on Jan 22, 2025. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is now seeking an order to hold for 21 days a man arrested with dismembered body in plastic bags.

John Kyama Wambua, 29, was arraigned before the Milimani Law Court today after being arrested in Huruma Estate while carrying a plastic bag which police say was found to contain human body parts.

The DCI in their application said they would need 21 days to allow for further investigations into the horrific crime he is suspected of committing.

Preliminary police reports indicate Wambua was apprehended by officers from the Huruma Police Station on January 20, 2025.

He was reportedly carrying a bag that contained dismembered body parts of his 19-year-old wife, Joy Fridah Munani.

Officers on patrol became suspicious when they spotted Wambua walking through the area with the bag, prompting them to stop and search him.

Inside the bag, they discovered human remains wrapped in a cement carrier.

Upon his arrest, Wambua led detectives to his home, where they recovered more body parts hidden beneath a bed.

In his confession to DCI detectives, Wambua allegedly admitted that the dismembered body belonged to his wife, Joy Fridah Munani.

He told investigators that he had found his wife with another man, which led to a violent argument.

In the heat of the moment, Wambua stated that he killed her and then dismembered her body to dispose of the remains.

The DCI has since launched a comprehensive investigation into the crime.

In an application filled in court by the investigating officer, Corporal Kassim Yakub sought to be allowed to continue holding the suspects for more days explaining that there were several aspects of the case still under investigation, including the identification of the deceased through DNA testing, the completion of post-mortem procedures, and a mental health assessment of the accused.

"The circumstances surrounding the murder are still unclear, and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the deceased through DNA analysis," officer Yakub said in an affidavit presented to the court.

"We also need to conduct a mental health assessment of the respondent to determine his mental state at the time of the crime."

Further complicating the investigation, the DCI officers are still searching for additional body parts and a potential second murder weapon believed to be a panga, which may have been used in the crime.

The court was informed that Wambua is considered a flight risk and could interfere with the investigation if released on bail.

"The respondent has shown the ability to hide evidence, and we fear that he may interfere with ongoing investigations or attempt to flee," Cpl Yakub added.

The court is yet to give directions on whether it will allow the DCI officer's request to have Wambua be held at Ruaraka Police Station for 21 days.