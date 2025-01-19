The Standard

Stop inciting Gen-Zs to violence, President Ruto tells Uhuru

By Stephanie Wangari | 2h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

President William Ruto pays a courtesy call to Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Gatundu Home on December 09, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has urged leaders to refrain from inciting the youth to violence.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service at Cheptais High School in Bungoma County, Ruto underscored the need to prioritize creating opportunities for the youth.

“Our young people deserve the best from us, as the government, as parents," said Ruto.

He added; "These young people don't need confrontations or violence; they want job opportunities. That is what we should be focusing on as leaders instead of inciting them to violence and destruction, which will not solve their problem or that of the country."

The president was seemingly responding to his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta who, on Friday, encouraged the youth to fight for their rights boldly. 

“The problem with you is that you have become afraid. Even you, Ngina, join the others because Gen Z is the story of the future. Fight for your rights and stop just sitting around while your hard-earned sacrifices are taken away. Fight until justice is served, because nothing lasts forever,” said the former president.

Uhuru was speaking at the burial of his cousin, veteran rally driver Kibathi Muigai.

Related Topics

President Ruto on Genz Uhuru Kenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta on Genz
.

Latest Stories

Stop inciting Gen-Zs to violence, President Ruto tells Uhuru
Stop inciting Gen-Zs to violence, President Ruto tells Uhuru
National
By Stephanie Wangari
2 hrs ago
Man, 32, hangs himself near in-laws homestead
Counties
By James Omoro
2 hrs ago
Brighton rock woeful Manchester United
Football
By AFP
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Farah Maalim: Foul mouth MP with no regard for morality
By Brian Otieno 10 hrs ago
Farah Maalim: Foul mouth MP with no regard for morality
George Muchai murder: Creepy mystery of assigned wife and places of arrest
By Nancy Gitonga 10 hrs ago
George Muchai murder: Creepy mystery of assigned wife and places of arrest
Universities on the brink: Staff, students stuck as crisis deepens
By Lewis Nyaundi 10 hrs ago
Universities on the brink: Staff, students stuck as crisis deepens
Bursary billions feud: Governors defend role as State firms grip
By Edwin Nyarangi 10 hrs ago
Bursary billions feud: Governors defend role as State firms grip
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved