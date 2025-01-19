Stop inciting Gen-Zs to violence, President Ruto tells Uhuru

President William Ruto pays a courtesy call to Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Gatundu Home on December 09, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has urged leaders to refrain from inciting the youth to violence.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service at Cheptais High School in Bungoma County, Ruto underscored the need to prioritize creating opportunities for the youth.

“Our young people deserve the best from us, as the government, as parents," said Ruto.

He added; "These young people don't need confrontations or violence; they want job opportunities. That is what we should be focusing on as leaders instead of inciting them to violence and destruction, which will not solve their problem or that of the country."

The president was seemingly responding to his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta who, on Friday, encouraged the youth to fight for their rights boldly.

“The problem with you is that you have become afraid. Even you, Ngina, join the others because Gen Z is the story of the future. Fight for your rights and stop just sitting around while your hard-earned sacrifices are taken away. Fight until justice is served, because nothing lasts forever,” said the former president.

Uhuru was speaking at the burial of his cousin, veteran rally driver Kibathi Muigai.