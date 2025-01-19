The Standard

163 persons taken ill after consuming 'poisonous milk' in Kericho

By Nikko Tanui | 3h ago

Some of the victims of poisonous milk incident at Londiani Sub County Hospital for treatment. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

At least 163 people, including children have been hospitalised after allegedly drinking poisonous milk (Mursik) in the Lel Sotet, Masaita, and Kabianga areas of Kipkelion East, Kericho County.

 Authorities reported that the victims, who were taken to Londiani Sub County Hospital in Kericho, complained of vomiting and stomach discomfort after consuming the suspected toxic milk, which had been prepared by a local dairy for a church event.

Mursik is a fermented milk drink that is a significant part of the Kalenjin people's culture. 

It is made from cow or goat milk, and is fermented in a calabash gourd called a sotet.

Mursik is a symbol of cultural significance and is often served at ceremonies.

The majority of the affected individuals are members of the Church of Christ congregation located in Londiani Ward. 

The incident occurred after the members consumed the milk on the evening of Friday,  during a church gathering.

Medical personnel at Londiani Sub-County Hospital have confirmed that the patients exhibited symptoms consistent with food poisoning, including severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

More to follow...

