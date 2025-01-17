JSC to consider petitions seeking to kick out CJ Koome, 8 judges

Chief Justice Martha Koome. The Judicial Service Commission has received four petitions seeking the removal of nine judges. [File, Standard]

The Judicial Service Commission is considering petitions to remove its chair, Chief Justice Martha Koome and eight other judges.

JSC Vice Chairperson Isaac Rutto said they have received four petitions this year seeking the removal of nine judges presiding over cases at the Supreme Court and the High Court.

They were filed on January 10, 2024, and received by the commission on January 13, 2025. “The complaints filed will be dealt with in accordance with the processes and procedures developed and in compliance with the rule of law andFair Administrative Action Act,” said Rutto.

He was joined by commissioners Omwanza Ombati, Everlyn Olwande, Antony Mrima, Selina Kisotu and Caroline Nzilani. CJ Koome and Justice Mohammed Ibrahim were conspicuously absent from the address, and are among those targeted by the petitions filed by former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi and Edwin Dande.

Other JSC commissioners are Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Charity Kisotu, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya, Justice Fatuma Sichale and Jacqueline Ingutiah.

Havi is seeking the removal of all seven Supreme Court judges citing gross misconduct and misbehaviour. The judges are Koome, Ibrahim, Philomena Mwilu, Dr Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndungu, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko. President William Ruto and Lady Justice Martha Koome, the Chief Justice during the swearing-in of twenty Judges of the High Court and conferment of the Rank of Senior Counsel at State House, Nairobi on May 14, 2024. [PCS]

In the second petition, Havi and Dande want High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya of the Commercial Division ousted, citing gross misconduct.

Justice Lucas Naikuni of the Mombasa High Court is also a target. Rutto said the commission is committed to discharging its constitutional mandate to protect the independence of the Judiciary while holding it accountable.

“The JSC believes in equality before the law and assures all Kenyans that in discharging its mandate it shall always act independently without fear, favour or prejudice,” he said.

JSC has 11 commissioners and a Secretary, who is the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary. In considering the petitions, since CJ Koome is among those named, she will not sit during the deliberations led by her Vice Chairperson Rutto.