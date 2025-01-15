President Ruto remains silent on mega projects in his hometown

President William Ruto and Commander Kenya Navy Major General Paul Otieno during the Kenya Navy 60th Anniversary, at the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, Mombasa County on Dec 14, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto was on a two-day whirlwind tour of a region that had gigantic expectations after voting for him to the last man.

Ruto launched a number of water and road projects in Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu counties on Thursday and Friday last week.

He toured a region where youth have become increasingly critical of his style of leadership.

A massive Gen Z Anti-Finance Bill protests shook the President’s home town, Eldoret, on June 20, 2024, and the President was seen as losing grip of his turf.

On the first Sunday of 2025, Ruto attended an interdenominational Church service organized to pray for peace in troubled Kerio Valley.

At the Church service in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Ruto was reminded that Fluorspar mining was yet to be revived despite the launch of operations last June.

However, when he returned three days later for his development tour, President Ruto remained silent on a number of Kenya Kwanza signature projects.

Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo said fluorspar mining in his constituency had not kicked off because of an electricity connection problem.

“We were expecting that fluorspar mining would be up and running by now and youth from all corners of Elgeyo Marakwet would be working but an electricity itch has prevented the new investor from reviving mining. We are requesting you to help us,” the MP told President Ruto.

On June 29, Fluorspar mining in Kimwarer, Elgeyo Marakwet County, which employed more than 3,000 locals, was set to roar back to life after an eight-year hiatus.

A new investor – a United Kingdom firm announced at the mining site that it had pumped Sh4.8 billion into the revival of fluorspar mining in Kimwarer.

According to locals who were optimistic and hopeful of a major turnaround in fluorspar mining, the unveiling of a new investor heralded a booming economy and jobs for unemployed youth.

The new mining company, Sofax Fluorspar, secured a 25-year lease.

“Landowners have not been compensated since the Jomo Kenyatta administration. My father agitated for compensation in 1976 but the matter has not been concluded to date,” community elder Yusuf Keitany said.

By last week, the mining site near Kimwarer trading centre, a once vibrant economic hub, thanks to extractive activities was still a deserted thicket.

The Ruto administration has also been silent on the resumption of Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams as well as Kamariny Stadium in Iten.

During the development tour in Elgeyo Marakwet where the dams were expected to supply water to drought-prone areas of Kerio Valley, the President launched Liter Girls, two technical training institutes (Kerio Valley and Kapcherop), a Kenya Medical Training College in Tot and Kipkundul-Kamelei road among other projects.

On March 14, 2023, Ruto met his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Nairobi and discussed the resumption of the stalled projects.

“We have further committed, in good faith, to re-establish cooperation on the construction of Arror, Kimwarer and Itare dams and other water and sanitation projects, which are critical to our agenda on food security and climate action,” a State House statement read in part.

Last year, Kenya brokered a deal with the Italian contractors who had commenced a survey on Arror and Kimwarer dams before the projects were hit by controversy in 2019.

In Uasin Gishu, the President is expected to launch several programmes including Moi’s Bridge-Matunda water projects and last-mile electricity connectivity initiatives among other projects in Soy, Kapseret, Turbo and Kesses.

Expectations were high in the President’s home county was looking forward to a solution to Moi University's troubles.

“When the issues of Moi University are brought out with clarity, I will address them by ensuring it has adequate money and better management so that it runs smoothly like other universities,” he said.

The proposed Sh28 billion new Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and the completion of Kipchoge Keino stadium are among the projects that remain pending.

Ruto visited the iconic stadium and handed over the site to a Chinese contractor on Friday evening.

Refurbishing of Kipchoge Keino Stadium stopped early last year while the construction of Kamariny has been a grazing field for nearly three years.

Road projects including Moi University-Nigeria and the extension of Chepterit-Moi University to Kesses-Kerita-Kimwarer were among the pledges that the Ruto administration was yet to implement.

“I am here to give a report card of what I have done in the last two years. We achieved in housing, agricultural production has increased due to affordable fertilizer and all 17 sugar companies are now operational after revival plans,” Ruto said as he concluded his tour.

Masibo Lumala, a Professor of Communication and political analyst, yesterday said Ruto was visiting at a time when he is expected to have completed several projects initiated by his administration.

Prof Lumala said expectations of the President were high in the region.

“The troubles at Moi University, for instance, created an impression that an institution at the President’s home county was facing challenges and the solution to the problems lay on him (Ruto),” said Prof Lumala.

The analyst went on to say: “Revival of fluorspar mining would have solved the problem of unemployment which led to Gen Z protests. The President might use the opportunity to inspire hope by explaining a roadmap for such projects. He should also address the challenges in companies such as Rivatex East Africa which are on the verge of collapse.”

“The multi-million dams in Elgeyo Marakwet should also be his priority. The President met Italian authorities over the water projects before everything went silent. I hope that he asks Uasin Gishu governor to make Eldoret a modern city.”

Prof Lumala said Ruto was still popular in the region and is likely to use the tour to consolidate support in areas such as Trans Nzoia, where Governor George Natembeya, a major critic of his administration, has made waves in recent months.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said Ruto’s visit will end a notion that the head of state was launching projects in other regions and ignoring home.

“When he comes, he will launch development. He has been visiting other areas and this time, it is our turn,” Bii said yesterday, just hours before the visit.

Water and sanitation CS Eric Muuga said the government was keen on ensuring that contractors delivered on projects within timelines.

“The challenge we have with the delayed projects is that contractors are taking more time than stipulated. We are calling on contractors and supervisors to ensure projects are completed on time,” the CS said in Eldoret.