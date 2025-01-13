Kanja, DCI boss fail to appear in court over abductions

Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja. [File, Standard]

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohammed Amin failed to appear before High Court Judge Chacha Mwita in connection with the four individuals who were reportedly abducted from Mlolongo in December 2024.

The lawyers representing the four missing persons, led by Polycarp Okello and Nyawa Malidzo, have urged the court to cite IG Kanja and DCI boss Amin Mohamed for contempt of court due to their failure to comply with orders requiring them to explain the whereabouts of the abductees.

IG Kanja and DCI boss alongside their lawyers failed to appear in court, either virtually or in person, as directed, to present evidence regarding the missing persons.

The DPP's lawyer stated that he has no information regarding the whereabouts of the police boss and Mohamed, nor the reasons for their failure to appear in court.

At the same time, the DPP has sought to be expunged from the case, arguing that he has no role in dealing with security matters in the country.

“From the orders granted and the orders sought in this petition, indeed, the DPP has no role in matters involving cases of abductions, security matters, or the arrest and detention of individuals. We therefore pray that the DPP be expunged from these proceedings,” said the DPP's lawyer, Ashochi.

The High Court has ordered the IG and DCI boss to immediately release the three individuals abducted in Mulolongo.

Justice Mwita also ordered Kanja and Mohamed to appear in court in person on Friday at 10 a.m. without fail.

Furthermore, they were directed to produce the three individuals namely Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau and Karani Mwema, either alive or dead in court on Friday