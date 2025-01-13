Nurses and midwives' union call off strike after negotiations

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Seth Panyako address the media on September 5, 2024, as the union issued a strike notice. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kakamega County will not be affected by the planned nationwide nurses and midwives strike, which was scheduled to begin today, after the union suspended the action following an agreement with their employer to address their grievances within 28 days.

Health officials have urged their members not to participate in the planned nationwide strike, which was announced on December 18, 2024, by the national office led by union secretary-general Seth Panyako.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Kakamega Branch Secretary Eliud Molenje revealed the union had held talks with the county executives and subsequently with the nurses.

“We call upon our members not to take part in the nationwide strike on Monday and instead continue serving the people of Kakamega and all our clients while the matter is being addressed,” said Molenje. He added, “We agreed that the withheld salaries for December 2020 and January 2021, following industrial action, will be paid in full by January 31, 2024.”

Molenje made the remarks during a press conference at the Kakamega County General Hospital, where he was accompanied by county executives representing Governor Fernandes Barasa, including County Secretary and Head of Public Service Dr Lawrence Omuhaka, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Peninah Mukabane, and Chief Officer for Health Services Dr David Alilah.

“Having informed our members about this new development, we, the Kakamega County branch officials, urge nurses not to take part in the nationwide strike on Monday and to continue serving the people,” he said.

The union also stated that it will initiate the resumption of Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations with the public service board starting on February 14.

“The county will begin suitability interviews for promotions and re-designations next week. The county Government has also agreed to absorb Universal Health Coverage nurses during the replacement of exiting nurses next year,” Molenje said.

The union branch added that the county government has already procured a comprehensive medical scheme for all its workers, and statutory deductions have been remitted up to November, awaiting the release of funds from the exchequer.

Molenje clarified that the union has not called off the strike but has merely suspended it to allow the county government time to implement their demands.

According to Panyako, the county government is discriminating against nurses and has refused to improve their working conditions.

Some of the nurses’ demands include the failure of county governments to implement the recommendations of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission circular on nurses’ salary increments.

The nurses also want their colleagues employed through Universal Health Coverage to be confirmed into permanent and pensionable terms.

Omuhaka thanked the Kakamega branch union for agreeing to engage in dialogue with the county management. He said the deliberations were fruitful, resulting in ten resolutions being made by both the union and the county to avert the looming strike.