Forget about the naysayers, Kenya is going forward, Ruto says

President William Ruto. [Standard, File]

President William Ruto has dismissed critics of his administration, asserting that their opposition will not hinder Kenya’s progress.

Speaking at the United Pentecostal Church of Kenya in Dagoretti North, Nairobi, on Sunday, January 12, he urged leaders to leverage political unity to transform the country.

"Forget about the naysayers, Kenya is going forward, step by step," Ruto said, calling for leaders to prioritise national development over personal interests.

He outlined food insecurity, job creation, housing and universal health coverage as key issues the government plans to tackle.

Ruto also noted that Kenya has come a long way since the divisions of two years ago, describing the current political unity as a unique opportunity for national growth. "We must not squander this moment," he explained.

"This is not about William Ruto, the governor or MPs. It is about Kenya’s transformation."

Days earlier, Ruto launched the last-mile connectivity programme in Chebaror, Kesses, reaffirming his commitment to uniting the country despite opposition.

"We are making progress, and it will not be sabotaged by those against the nation’s progress," he observed.

The broad-based government, which includes opposition members, has been a cornerstone of Ruto’s administration.

He continues to stress that national unity is essential for the country’s political and economic stability.

"This moment in history is a gift to us as leaders, and we must ensure we drive the development of our country faster and further together," Ruto added.