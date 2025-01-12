The Standard

Forget about the naysayers, Kenya is going forward, Ruto says

By David Njaaga | 55m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

President William Ruto. [Standard, File]

President William Ruto has dismissed critics of his administration, asserting that their opposition will not hinder Kenya’s progress.

 Speaking at the United Pentecostal Church of Kenya in Dagoretti North, Nairobi, on Sunday, January 12, he urged leaders to leverage political unity to transform the country.

"Forget about the naysayers, Kenya is going forward, step by step," Ruto said, calling for leaders to prioritise national development over personal interests.

 He outlined food insecurity, job creation, housing and universal health coverage as key issues the government plans to tackle.

Ruto also noted that Kenya has come a long way since the divisions of two years ago, describing the current political unity as a unique opportunity for national growth. "We must not squander this moment," he explained.

"This is not about William Ruto, the governor or MPs. It is about Kenya’s transformation."

Days earlier, Ruto launched the last-mile connectivity programme in Chebaror, Kesses, reaffirming his commitment to uniting the country despite opposition.

 "We are making progress, and it will not be sabotaged by those against the nation’s progress," he observed.

The broad-based government, which includes opposition members, has been a cornerstone of Ruto’s administration.

He continues to stress that national unity is essential for the country’s political and economic stability.

"This moment in history is a gift to us as leaders, and we must ensure we drive the development of our country faster and further together," Ruto added.

Related Topics

President Ruto Broad-Based Government Naysayers Last-Mile Connectivity Programme
.

Latest Stories

Mwangaza, county board clash over staff recruitment
Mwangaza, county board clash over staff recruitment
Central
By Phares Mutembei
38 mins ago
Forget about the naysayers, Kenya is going forward, Ruto says
National
By David Njaaga
55 mins ago
Why indiscipline in Harambee Stars raises questions ahead of Chan next month
Football
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Loud Ichung'wah and his love of throwings jabs for the Big Boss
By Brian Otieno 5 hrs ago
Loud Ichung'wah and his love of throwings jabs for the Big Boss
William Ruto: The dream maker and breaker
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
William Ruto: The dream maker and breaker
Abductions show Kenya Kwanza's lack of consensus on critical issues
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Abductions show Kenya Kwanza's lack of consensus on critical issues
Unseen battle: How one man's struggle with chronic Lymphedema changed his life
By Rogers Otiso 5 hrs ago
Unseen battle: How one man's struggle with chronic Lymphedema changed his life
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved