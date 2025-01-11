Hawkers protest City Hall's move to ban selling on main streets

Hawkers protest in Nairobi on Jan 11, 2025 after a move by the Nairobi County Government to ban hawking on main streets in the Central Business District(CBD). [James Wanzala , Standard]

Nairobi County hawkers have protested a move by City Hall to ban hawking on main streets in the Central Business District and at regulated times.

This follows a notice issued by Nairobi County Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali on Thursday, prohibiting them from operating on main streets and only restricting them to backstreets and lanes.

Normally, the hawkers occupy pedestrian walkways, thus creating congestion and denying free and comfortable walking.

Shop owners who pay taxes have been complaining of hawkers selling in front of their shops thus denying their customers good view of their products.

“Hawking of merchandise will only be allowed on backstreets and lanes from Monday to Saturday, between 4 pm and 10 pm,” the notice stated.

Hawkers are permitted to operate only along the backstreets connecting Tom Mboya Street to Kirinyaga Road.

However, selling is strictly prohibited on key roads, including Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenneth Matiba Road, Latema Road, Ronald Ngala Street, Mfangano Street, Hakati Road, and River Road.

“Where they are saying we sell backstreets, there are some customers who fear coming there. If it’s time we are ready to abide by it but not restrict us to back streets,” said a hawker at Tom Mboya statue along Moi Avenue.

He added: As you can see me, in these papers are my documents I am looking for a job but I have not been able to get. This hawking supports many families and the economy of Nairobi and I therefore urge Governor Sakaja to reconsider this decision.”

The hawkers held a peaceful protest outside City Hall on Friday, opposing Governor Sakaja’s ban on hawking in the main Nairobi CBD streets.

Chanting ‘haki yetu’ and carrying placards, they expressed frustration over the Thursday directive saying they will not accept the new laws.

It’s not the first time the county is trying to regulate hawking in the city, which has become a nightmare for pedestrians and also denying shop owners who pay taxes good front view of their products.

In October 2023, Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja banned hawking on Moi Avenue and Tom Mboya Street and only allowed it in downtown streets like Luthuli Avenue, River Road, Ronald Ngala and Mfangano Streets among others.

He also allowed hawkers to start selling on all other streets from Tom Mboya towards downtown only from 4pm to 10pm and even promised to review the measures after three months for more action.

However, months later, the hawkers defied the time and streets restrictions with abandon, forcing the county to act.

“All walkways within the CBD are strictly for pedestrians and not for trading,” the County stated.

The ban aims to create wider walkways for pedestrians and improve mobility within the city.

The county government has warned of strict action against those who fail to comply with the new directives.

“The general public is advised that anyone contravening this notice will be prosecuted under the Nairobi City County bylaws.

Today, the walkways were empty of hawkers as county cleaners were seen sweeping the walkways.

“The governor should stop listening to hawkers and be deliberate in ensuring that Nairobi restores its lost glory. We miss those days when the city was not chaotic but orderly and clean and that is what we desire to see as Nairobians,” said Absalom Waweru, a laundry shop owner along Mfangano Street.

He added: Next after hawkers is dealing with traffic congestion. We want to see a city that is orderly in transport system unlike now where matatus drop and pick everywhere and there are many stages in the CBD.”