Three people killed as light aircraft crash lands in Malindi

Wreckage of the light aircraft crash in Malindi. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Three people were killed on Friday when a light aircraft crashed along the Malindi-Mombasa Highway in Malindi.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, the Cessna 182 aircraft caught fire after crash-landing, striking several motorcycles in the area.

Three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased include the pilot, a boda boda rider, and a pillion passenger.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident on the Malindi-Mombasa Highway. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

At the time of reporting, no further details on casualties or injuries had been disclosed.

The Standard also established that the aircraft had four occupants on a training mission at the time of the crash.

“This incident underscores the importance of maintaining a safe distance from accident scenes to allow emergency responders to work effectively,” police said in a statement.

Police are currently at the scene as rescue operations continue.