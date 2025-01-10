Ex-ICT CS Margaret Ndung'u declines Ruto's envoy nomination

Dr Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u, at the Mini Chambers, County Hall, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Margaret Ndung’u has turned down President William Ruto’s nomination as High Commissioner to Ghana and withdrawn from the vetting process.

In a letter read by Nelson Koech, Chair of the Defense, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee, on Friday, January 10, Ndung’u cited personal and family reasons for her decision.

She becomes the second nominee to decline a posting to Ghana.

Former West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka also turned down a similar nomination from President Ruto in April 2024.

Ndung’u previously served as the immediate former ICT Cabinet Secretary.