10 reasons why many city dwellers are still stuck in the village after the festivities

We are in the midst of the January blues, and you may be surprised to find that some city dwellers who moved to the village for the festivities are still stuck. They are not even showing any signs of when they intend to return to their regular residence. While some ‘accidentally’ ate through their fare, others are still making plans to go back with a wife from the village, you name it... Here are 10 reasons why some city dwellers are still lingering in the villages, long after the holidays ended.

Alikula Fare

This one “ate” everything, thanks to the village charlatans who called him all manner of fancy names to make him part with all the money in his pockets. His inner spirit told him that he could even use his fare to buy drinks for his village buddies, with the idea that his friends would lend him fare back. It turned out that nobody in the city is answering calls from those who got stuck in the village, knowing full well what they’re up to.