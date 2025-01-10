10 reasons why many city dwellers are still stuck in the village after the festivities

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.
We are in the midst of the January blues, and you may be surprised to find that some city dwellers who moved to the village for the festivities are still stuck. They are not even showing any signs of when they intend to return to their regular residence. While some ‘accidentally’ ate through their fare, others are still making plans to go back with a wife from the village, you name it... Here are 10 reasons why some city dwellers are still lingering in the villages, long after the holidays ended.
Alikula Fare
This one “ate” everything, thanks to the village charlatans who called him all manner of fancy names to make him part with all the money in his pockets. His inner spirit told him that he could even use his fare to buy drinks for his village buddies, with the idea that his friends would lend him fare back. It turned out that nobody in the city is answering calls from those who got stuck in the village, knowing full well what they’re up to.
Unfulfilled Rendezvous Part of his resolution this year was to get married, and for him, a proper wife is fetched from the village. He is still trying to kuingiza box that village damsel, and since plans are at the final stages, he has no option, but to wait for the process to be completed, including parental approval.
Jobless Manenoz He was probably retrenched or fired from his job, but keeps it a closely guarded secret. When he arrived in December, everyone assumed he had come exclusively for the festivities. However, he has no idea how he will survive in that jobless corner if he returns to the city, so he stays, pondering his next move.
Too Fatigued This chap was involved in endless festivities; family gatherings, disco matangas, night vigils on Christmas Eve, and late-night chats with family, all of which left him thoroughly fatigued. As such, he has no choice, but to give himself a month off to regain his strength.
Self-induced Leave He is a self-employed chap in some part of Ongata Rongai, so he has no problem “resting” in the village while the employed ones rush back to work to avoid their employer’s wrath. He will comfortably wait for the fare to subsidise before heading back to the city.
Entangled with Village Stuff There are things only found in the village in abundance. You can only find good busaa or muratina in the village. The idea of missing out on these delights once he returns to the city is a nightmare for many. He can’t imagine surviving without his newfound village buddies and without the local, cheap “energiser.” It takes parental intervention to make him see the light.
The Confused Chap Perhaps he has been charmed by local witches, and now he remains a confused fellow since the holidays ended. He is not even sure if he should return to the city or stay in the village. This confusion prompts his mother to consult a local mwombaji to figure out who is behind her son’s predicament.
Work-from-Home Dude His work is not confined to a physical office, but can be done online, so he can work from home. The kabag he carries to the local centre contains his office, which is basically a laptop. You might think he is wasting time scrolling through social media and ask him when he is going back to work. Yet he has been delivering his duties and sending work back to the headquarters.
Njaanuary Blues in the City? Not Me… This one would rather face the Njaanuary blues in the village than eat cabbage for a whole month in the city. Since he is not used to eating just one meal a day and enduring dry lips for an extended period, he prefers to extend his stay in the village, where there is a guarantee of food until the 90 days of Njaanuary are over.
Break-up She broke up with her partner last December after they had a row over Mary, the lady who was eyeing and greeting him suggestively. The misunderstandings led to a full-blown argument, and he, feeling very angry, packed his bag and left Mama Watoto at home. They are yet to resolve the quarrel, so Mama Akinyi has to learn the hard way before Baba Akinyi decides to send transport.