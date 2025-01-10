KenGen to ramp up geothermal output with Hell's Gate project

A Geothermal development Company steam well in Menengai ,Nakuru county (PHOTO:KIPSANG JOSEPH)

Kenya is aiming to ramp up its renewable energy production with plans to drill 42 new geothermal wells within Hell’s Gate National Park in Naivasha over the next five years.

The project, undertaken by the State-owned Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is currently undergoing an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process overseen by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

The proposed wells aim to tap into Kenya’s vast geothermal resources, a clean and reliable source of energy.

Geothermal currently accounts for about 45 per cent of Kenya’s electricity generation, making the country the leading producer in Africa.

However, the project location within Hell’s Gate National Park raises concerns about potential environmental impacts.

The EIA report outlines various measures to mitigate these concerns, including waste management and biodiversity protection.

Geothermal development can disrupt natural habitats and migratory routes of wildlife, particularly in the Rift Valley, which is home to many endangered species and world-renowned wildlife parks.

Nema is inviting public comments on the EIA report for the next 30 days.

“The proponent, Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen), proposes to drill 42 geothermal wells at Olkaria Geothermal, which will comprise production, monitoring and re-injection wells,” says Nema.

“The wells will be drilled using three rigs owned by KenGen for an approximate period of five years.”

The scope of the project covers the construction of well pads and cellars where drilling will take place, new roads that will interconnect the well pads, laying of water supply lines from the existing water storage tanks to the respective well pads, rig moves, rigging-up of the rig and installation of associated auxiliaries.

The proposed project site is located within Hell’s Gate National Park, Naivasha Sub-County, Nakuru County.

This transparency by Nema is intended to address community concerns and ensure the project adheres to environmental regulations.

Kenya has set ambitious targets for renewable energy generation, aiming to achieve 100 per cent clean energy by 2030.

Geothermal power is a crucial component of this strategy, providing a baseload source of clean energy that complements other renewables like solar and wind.

Kenya is the world’s seventh top producer of geothermal energy, largely due to its favourable geography.

While engineers globally need to drill down about 3,000 to 4,000 metres to establish a geothermal well, some wells in Kenya are only 900 meters deep.

The cost to drill one well in the Hell’s Gate area is approximately $5 million (Sh600 million) with an average potential output of five megawatts (MW).

It typically requires 20-30 wells for a 140MW power plant.

Experts warn that the success of the Hell’s Gate project will depend on balancing the need for clean energy with the protection of the national park’s delicate ecosystem.

So far, Kenya has exploited close to 950MW of geothermal energy, enough to power about 3.8 million homes. The Kenya Kwanza administration has pledged to further develop geothermal capacity and achieve 100 per cent clean energy by 2030.

The government estimates there is 10,000MW of untapped geothermal energy available across its Rift Valley region.

Indigenous populations and rights groups have previously raised concerns about land rights related to Kenya’s renewable energy projects.

Community members near Hell’s Gate allege that officials and geothermal companies have exploited their lack of legal documentation and awareness, leading to land grabs and abuses.