Speaker Kingi rejects request for Senate special sitting to discuss abductions

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya before the Senate Lands and Environment Committee. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has declined a request to convene a special sitting to discuss the increasing cases of abductions in the country, citing procedural shortcomings.

Kingi ruled that the request, submitted by Nyandarua Senator John Methu, failed to meet the requirements of Standing Order 33(1) of the Senate, which stipulates that such requests must originate from either the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader. Additionally, the standing order mandates the support of at least 15 senators for such a motion to be considered.

“Whenever a session of the Senate stands adjourned, the Speaker may, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader and with the support of at least 15 senators, appoint a day for a special sitting of the Senate,” Kingi stated.

Senator Methu, in his plea, argued that the rising cases of forced abductions and disappearances, particularly of young government critics, constituted a matter of critical national importance. He noted that these incidents infringe on fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution, including freedoms of expression, association, and the right to life and security.

“Alarmingly, admissions by the Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations that they are not responsible for these abductions have raised growing concerns about the existence of an organised criminal syndicate operating outside the command of the Inspector General,” Methu warned.

The senator also expressed disappointment with the Speaker’s decision, stating that as a parent, he was heartbroken by the lack of urgency in addressing such a critical issue.

The rejection of Methu’s request comes amid increasing pressure from legislators, with 25 MPs allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua calling for special sittings of the National Assembly, Senate, and County Assemblies to discuss the surge in abductions.

Led by Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa, the MPs demanded thorough and transparent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the abductions and accountability for all individuals involved. They also expressed skepticism about the impartiality of the police in handling the matter.

“We are calling for the formation of an independent public commission of inquiry to investigate the alarming series of abductions targeting individuals perceived to be critics of President William Ruto. These incidents represent a systematic attempt to silence dissent and instill fear among the populace,” Thangwa said.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua strongly endorsed the legislators’ sentiments, describing the issue of abductions and extrajudicial killings as a matter of both national and international concern.

He alleged that the abductions were state-sanctioned and called for an independent and transparent process to investigate the violations.

“These abductions and extrajudicial killings clearly reflect the extent to which the government is willing to stifle independent voices brave enough to correct or criticise them,” Gachagua stated.

He added: “I strongly associate myself with the call for an independent commission of inquiry into these gross human rights violations. We must uncover the truth, identify and prosecute everyone involved, and ensure that such violations never happen again.”