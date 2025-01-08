The Standard

IG Douglas Kanja fails to appear in court over abductions

By Nancy Gitonga | 49m ago

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Wednesday failed to appear in court to explain the ongoing investigations into alleged abductions, citing his engagement in other security-related duties.

His lawyer, Paul Nyamondi, stated that the IG has sent Paul Wachira, an Assistant Inspector General and Deputy Director of the Investigations Branch at the DCI to represent him.

"It is the request of my client that Mr. Wachira be allowed to make a presentation to this court on the status of the investigations into the complaints related to the six individuals who were allegedly abducted," Nyamondi stated.

Nyamondi further mentioned that both the IG and the DCI are keen to record statements from the individuals who have been released, in order to conclude the investigations into the cases of missing persons.

"My instructions are that none of the petitioners have presented themselves at the police stations where they were reported missing. The investigations into all of them remain open and active," Nyamondi added.

The lawyer further argued that since it is now public knowledge that some of the six alleged abductees are back with their families, the case should be closed.

 Nyamondi also confirmed that one of the abductees Steve Mbisi Kavingo is not in police custody and that investigations into his whereabouts are ongoing.

"The seven respondents are not in the custody of my clients, and they are working to find out their whereabouts," Nyamondi stated.

 "For respondents 2-6, my clients believe they possess crucial information that could help resolve this matter."

Both IG Kanja and DCI Director Amin Mohamed have requested 14 days to record statements from the six individuals and file a comprehensive report on the investigations.

However, the court also heard remarks from LSK President Faith Odhiambo and other lawyers present.

Odhiambo emphasized that court orders must be obeyed, stating, "Court orders are not pieces of paper, and they must be followed. The IG had to attend to other security matters. Equally, the issue before the court is of national importance."

Kalonzo Musyoka, representing the petitioners, called for the IG and DCI to be given one day to appear in court.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye has yet to make a final ruling on the matter, with more developments expected.

Police IG Douglas Kanja State-linked Abductions Forced Disappearances Released Abductees
