Tears of joy as five abducted youth reunite with their kin

Bernard Kavuli (centre) with lawyers Nick Karanja (left) Shadrack Wambui (right) sister Mary Kivuli, upon his arrival at the Ngong Police Station, Kajiado County on Jan 6, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Dumbstruck, distress and trauma covered the faces of five young Kenyans who returned home yesterday after days of being held in unknown places.

It was an emotional reunion for them as they embraced their parents, relatives and friends who gathered when news went around that they had been found.

Immense joy and relief characterised the return of Billy Mwangi, Ronny Kiplangat, his brother and cartoonist Gideon Kibet Bull, Peter Muteti and Bernard Kavuli after their families waited for days on ends for them.

From the emotional moments in court to the endless search for their children, the families did not comprehend the true meaning of the festive season that has just ended, as they prayed and hoped for their return, unharmed.

The four, emerged Monday morning in different locations, even as the police urged Kenyans to collaborate with them by providing information that may aid in investigations or tracing the whereabouts of those still missing.

“Kavuli who was reported missing at Ngong presented himself at Moi’s Bridge police station and is assisting the investigators with further information,” said Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango, in a statement.

She added: “Following media reports that Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti and Rony Kiplangat who were reported missing in Embu police station, Kabete police station and Thogoto police post respectively have reunited with their families, we wish to assure the public that our officers will reach out to them and their families and give them the necessary support as we seek further information to assist ongoing investigations.”

She also stated that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation is investigating all cases of missing persons.

Mwangi, a 24-year-old college student and blogger was reunited with his family after a harrowing 15-day abduction ordeal. Missing since December 21, 2024, he was reportedly abducted by four hooded men at a barbershop in Embu town.

Mwangi’s family and friends who live in Majengo, Embu celebrated his return with tears of happiness and ululations. Upon his arrival early Monday morning, Mwangi was distressed and quickly rushed to Frevane Private Hospital for a medical check-up.

His mother, Regina Wairimu, recounted the moment when, around 8am, she heard a voice calling out “Mum! Mum!” She rushed to the gate only to find her son standing there, after being away for two weeks.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji, who visited Mwangi, said he appeared disoriented and traumatised. He said Mwangi had endured a horrifying experience of being whipped, provided with one meal a day and confined in a dark room.

Preliminary reports suggest Mwangi was dropped unconscious at his father’s gate yesterday morning. The family declined to share further details of Mwangi’s ordeal, saying they are focusing on his recovery and well-being.

Speaking from Freevane hospital, Mwangi’s father, Gerald Karica, shared the family’s gratitude for his safe return, even as he acknowledged the pain of celebrating Christmas and New Year without their son.

“The boy is alright, but I don’t want to speak much. We are grateful to all Kenyans who stood with us in prayer. We were really traumatised, but thank God our son is back. Allow us time with him, and we will provide details later,” Karica said.

At Ngong Police Station, lawyer Shadrack Wambui for Kavuli said they received news that he was found abandoned in Kitale and efforts were made by police officers to facilitate his return.

“Initial indication was that we should go and receive him in Nakuru but we were told that since the report was made at Ngong police after his abduction on December 22, we should come here to have an official handover,” Wambui shared.

Adding that, “Our hope when we see him is that is we shall have the opportunity to speak to whether he is of sound mind and physically fit.”

The lawyer said it was important to get to hear and understand what became of the events from December 22. Billy Mwangi Found alive after abduction on January 06, 2024. [Courtesy]

“Our plan as his lawyers is to take legal action to ensure the perpetrators of this abduction are brought to book and that the people who perpetrated this heinous acts are also individually brought to book,” he said.

He said public pressure to release those abducted as well as directives of the court led to their release.

Wambui recounted a similar instance of Kitengela brothers who were abducted and when the court issued an order compelling attendance of the then Acting IG, Gilbert Masengeli, they were mysteriously released a night before.

“You can read from their modus operandi that they will act only when the court has aggressively come to them. There were certain directions given by the court, the court had directed that a thoroughly written affidavit should be presented by IG and Interior Cabinet Secretary,” he explained.

“We have a constitution that speaks quite expressly that if someone has been arrested by police officers exercising their power of arrest, this individual must be presented before court within 24hours or if it happens on a holiday or weekend, they should be presented at the end of it. We hope the vigilance we have as a country will continue, this is the price we have to pay for our democracy, the price of eternal vigilance,” he insisted.

Also found was Kiplangat who has been missing since late December but was unable to speak the media. He was abducted in the compound of Kikuyu SDA church by individuals in Probox and was found yesterday in Machakos.

Kiplangat’s pastor, Kiogora Rutere, said that by the time of his release, he was shaken and had difficulty walking.

He was also unable to talk about his 10-day ordeal. At the church compound Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), young professionals condemned the abductions and demanded an immediate stop.

They said Kiplangat has neither been a government critic nor active politically and that his only “crime” was being the brother of Kibet Bull.

“Ronny’s case is not isolated, many young people have been abducted under this government for daring to hold it accountable. Their abductions violate their rights and the very principles of democracy, even worse, the High Court has ordered their release, yet these orders remain unheeded,” said one of the professionals, Ephraim Maina.

Mercy Cherotich, Kibet Bull’s elder sister, last evening confirmed to The Standard that he had been freed. She said Kibet called her and said he was dropped off at Luanda in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Late last evening, Kibet was on his way to their Kuresoi home.

Maina also condemned Kiplangat’s abduction saying it was also an attack on the sanctity of places of worship and right to gather in peace.

Also present was activist Morara Kebaso, who condemned the government for the abductions.

“We should not be in a church at a particular Sunday or Saturday, afraid that outside the church there could be a killer squad lying in wait to abduct someone, and it is ridiculous that police say that they don’t know who is doing this and the question is who should be knowing?” Morara posed.

Morara said Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja should resign if he is unaware of what is happening.

Similarly, Muteti, 22 who was abducted in Uthiru on December 21 was found alive in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and also reunited with his family.

[Report by Irene Githinji, George Njung’e and Muriithi Mugo]