Natembeya: I don't regret telling the president the truth

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya at a past event. [File, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has vowed to speak boldly on issues affecting Kenyans despite intimidation from Kenya Kwanza leaders.

In a statement, Natembeya said that Kenyans are currently going through pain citing unconstitutional actions such as extra-judicial killings and abductions.

He condemned the insults directed at him by some politicians for asking President William Ruto to end abductions and ensure release of abductees, during the burial of the late Mama Ann Wanyama, the mother of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, in Kabuchai, Bungoma county.

"At the sombre funeral I was the subject of severe verbal attacks by some political leaders through the litany of insults and profanity toward my persona," said Natembeya.

The governor denied accusations of overseeing the enforced disappearances of people and extra judicial killings during the Jubilee administration, where he served as Regional Commissioner in Rift Valley.

"I am not an abductor or murderer. I didn't orchestrate the deaths of innocent Kenyans during the past regime as claimed by some political leaders. Let it be known that George Natembeya served as a diligent, honest and truthful servant to the people of Kenya," he asserted.

Natembeya said he earned the position through merit and hard work.

"I resigned as the regional commissioner without stain or scandal and my committmemt as RC endeared me the people of Trans Nzoia who nurtured me to be their second governor," he said.

"I want my fellow Kenyans to know the reason some political leaders attacked me was because I boldly told the president to order the end of abductions and command the release of abducted youths since the families of the abducted youths are undergoing untold trauma as some politicians dance merrily and enjoy the trappings of powers," he said.

“These families have no appetite to drink a glass of water because of the agony of not seeing their son who disappeared without a trace,” read the statement in part.

He defended his decision to speak out on abductions saying it was not meant to undermine the President Ruto.

"We have the duty to remind state organs to adhere to the rule of law and constitutional principles. These politicians lecturing me lack emotional intelligence. They get carried away by euphoric cheers senselessly without assessing the unforeseen consequences of their loose mouths. I condemn the shameful utterances with the strongest terms possible. I will not be cowed or stopped by hired street hoodlums," Natembeya said.

The governor vowed that his quest to free the Luhya from the chains of egocentric politicians will not be dimmed by corrupt politicians.

“I will not be cowed or stopped by hired street hoodlums. The dreams of freeing the Luhya community from the chains of egocentric politicians will not be dimmed by corrupt politicians. My fellow Luhya leaders and I together with like-minded leaders from other regions will stand firm and become the voice of the people of Kenya," said Natembeya.

Natembeya said Kenyans want an end to extra-judicial killings and abductions.

"Abduction must decisively and courageously be condemned. Kenyans are looking up to political leaders to speak for them. We shall not stop reminding other leaders to remember the promises we gave Kenyans during election campaigns," he said.

Meanwhile residents of Trans Nzoia have castigated National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah for attacking Natembeya.

Dennis Wambalaba, a resident, dismissed claims by Ichung'wah that the governor was involved in enforced disappearance and extra judicial killings of some youths during the last regime.