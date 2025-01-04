The Standard

KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede dies

By Stephanie Wangari | 39m ago

KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede is dead. [Standard, File]

The Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Roseline Odede, has died following a short illness.

Commission’s Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris confirmed the news in a statement on X.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that KNCHR informs you all of the demise of Roseline Odhiambo Odede, HSC, Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), that happened yesterday, Friday, January 3, 2025, after a short illness," said Nyeris.

He described her death as a significant loss to both the Commission and the nation.

Odede previously served as the Vice Chairperson of the Judges, Magistrates and Vetting Board.

She also held numerous leadership roles in various professional organizations, including the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, East Africa Law Society, Law Society of Kenya and FIDA Kenya.

