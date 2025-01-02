Influencer Francis Gaitho wanted by DCI over alleged criminal activities

Francis Gaitho before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki. [File, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says influencer Francis Gaitho is wanted for alleged criminal activities.

In a statement on X, on Thursday, the DCI accused Gaitho of disseminating personal information about a senior public officer and publishing false information.

According to the DCI, Gaitho failed to appear in court on December 4, 2024, leading the Milimani Law Courts to issue a warrant for his arrest.

“The suspect had been charged with the offence of publishing false information in violation of Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (Case No. CR E738/24),” the DCI statement reads.

Additionally, the DCI stated that Gaitho is facing multiple charges of cyber harassment stemming from a post in which he allegedly disparaged senior government officials.

“The above files are pending perusal and advice by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the statement added.

Last year,the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) informed the Court that Gaitho on July 15, 2024, at around 2 pm while at an unknown place using his X handle @FGaitho237, intentionally published false information with the intent that the post would be perceived as authentic.

He was accused of publishing false information about an innocent Kenyan over the Kware killings, causing him apprehension or fear of violence, as well as potential damage or loss to his property.

Gaitho faced a second count that on the same dates and place while using his X handle, published false information on Githurai and Rongai killings and missing persons, posts detectives claim triggered more protests.