Kindiki ghosts after 2 payslips leaving his boss to hold court

Prof. Kithure Kindiki ,nominee for the position of Interior and National Administration CS for before the Committee on Appointments at the Mini Chambers,County Hall,Nairobi . August 1st,2024 [Elvis Ogina ,Standard]

After about 60 days in office, Deputy President, Prof Kithure Kindiki is on the spotlight. Although he has only had two payslips since his elevation, Kindiki has been conspicuously missing from public events leaving his boss, William Ruto, to appear in public events without his principal assistant.

On November 1 last year, while heaping accolades to the professor of law, Ruto narrated e lonely he had been for two years after falling out with Rigathi Gachagua

Kindiki’s last public appearance was on December 17 when he accompanied the President to Baringo Cultural Festival and Kimalel goat auction where he pledged that he would continue working under him.

While the President gave a detailed speech on the successes of his administration and offered hope as top leaders danced into the New Year at the Kisii State Lodge, Kindiki only scripted a one-line message.

"Happy blessed and joyous 2025. God bless your families God bless Kenya," he posted on X at 12.13am yesterday, signing off with words "Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya".

Although Kindiki was unreachable, his handlers claimed he was in South Africa for a holiday while he had instructed his officers to go on leave since December 23.

“We were given 15 days leave before the boss left for South Africa for leave, remember he has not rested since the Kenya Kwanza administration took over and he needed to rewind,” an officer who requested anonymity told The Standard.

At the same time, he dismissed the online speculations associating Kindiki’s absence in public with bad blood between him and Ruto aides over the independence of the office of the Deputy President office saying:

‘Those are baseless allegations. The Deputy President is in good terms with his boss and he doesn’t need to justify that through public meetings. Many are the times they even held private engagements. The DP operates that way sometimes without the full glare of cameras.”

Responding to Kindiki's message, lawyer Ahmednasair Abdullahi said: "In Kenya’s politics, it always wise to sob and cry loud in public ala DP William Ruto DP Gachagua etc (at least your friends and neighbours will run to your side) never snivel and sniffle in the dark (you will just trouble mama and the kids with your problems.”

Former Mukurweini MP responded to the lawyer's message: ‘Happy new year my rafiki Grand Mullah, you have the pulse of your beloved buddy WSR (William Samoei Ruto) can you hint on this day 1, what his chart is on 1 Kindiki’s exit, 2 Maina Njenga’s plan. We will appreciate it more than you love your camels and please no comics or side shows .”

Abdullahi relied: "Contrary to what you and many believe , I have no idea what HE William Ruto's thinking on a given issue os. As you know, I do not work for him. I am not in his government. I am not in his kitchen cabinet. I jusy comment on issues, once in a while. But you obviously know that William is a foxy and supremely guileful political operator."

This is not the first time that Kindiki was taking a break from politics. On May 16, 2022, after Gachagua was picked to be Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 General election, he said:

"I have reflected on how I will utilise my break. After prayerful reflection and consultation, I have decided that I will not be seeking any appointive opposition whatsoever."

Yesterday, the Head of State was in Kakamega for a governor’s cup but Kindiki was not with him.

Three days ago, the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga met Ghana President elect John Dramani Mahama where they discussed the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free trade area.

The President later held a political meeting at his Kilgoris residence attended by top government officials and the Opposition with the exclusion of Kindiki.

On Sunday, the President worshiped at in AIC Koiwa Konoin, Bomet county where again Kindiki was a not with him. Four days ago, Ruto and Raila again met in Homa Bay for Governor Gladys Wanga’s Genowa governor’s cup where the leaders spoke about a possible political alliance ahead of 2027.

On December 24, Ruto met outgoing African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki at his Kilgoris home. Raila Odinga was also present.