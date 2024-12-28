How digital activism transformed Kenyan politics in 2024

Kenyan youth protest ounitive taxes in the Finance Bill, 2024 in June. [File, Standard]

As 2024 draws to a close, it will be remembered as the year digital activism redefined Kenya's politics and governance.

Social media, once a simple communication tool, emerged as a powerful force for accountability and change.

From mobilising the youth for nationwide protests against new taxes to pressuring President William Ruto to dissolve his Cabinet and cancel the controversial Adani deal, digital platforms became a hub for advocacy and fact-checking.

In one notable instance on December 9, President Ruto claimed the government had spent Sh500 million to host the Grammy Awards. However, an inquiry by a Kenyan to the organisers revealed the claim was false, sparking widespread criticism online.

Rise of digital activism

Digital activism significantly influenced Kenyan politics in 2024, according to governance expert Alenga Torosterdt.

He attributes this shift to the creativity and reach of digital activists, particularly during the Gen Z-led protests in June. These protests, which turned violent and resulted in injuries and fatalities, highlighted the growing role of online platforms in political mobilisation.

"Social media has changed the way citizens engage with governance," Torosterdt said.

"It allowed Kenyans to fundraise for injured protesters, push agendas, and create awareness while holding leaders accountable."

Torosterdt noted that while social media cannot be fully regulated, users’ morals play a critical role in shaping online content.

"Once you post or share something, it’s out there, and there are no gatekeepers," he noted. "Leaders must accept that social media is a space where citizens openly discuss and critique them."

Looking ahead, Torosterdt predicts that digital activism will play a significant role in the 2027 General Election, particularly in political mobilisation and voter registration efforts.

Impact of social media

Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) shows that Facebook and WhatsApp were the most popular platforms in 2024, followed by TikTok and YouTube.

A study by USIU-Africa found that Kenyans aged 21–35 spend an average of three hours daily on social media. This increased digital activity has translated into greater civic engagement, particularly among young people.

Mikhail Nyamweya, an MSc candidate in African Studies at the University of Oxford, observed that Kenyan youth are leading a new era of political engagement.

"By combining moral outrage with strategic use of social media, they have shown they are far from apathetic," Nyamweya said. He noted that these protests led President Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill and introduce anti-corruption measures, underscoring the potential of grassroots movements to drive change.

Tools and tactics

Kenyan protesters used various tools to amplify their message, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create content and Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) models to explain contentious issues like the Finance Bill.

Social media platforms like TikTok and X were used to share videos in local dialects, while radio call applications enabled coordination on the streets of Nairobi.

Social media influencers and public figures were pressured to support the movement, facing cancel culture if they remained silent. Successful crowdfunding efforts provided resources for transportation and logistics, allowing more people to join the protests in Nairobi's Central Business District.

Unlike past demonstrations, this year’s protests were issue-based rather than tribal, signaling a shift in Kenyan politics.

Protesters also hacked government websites and leaked personal information such as contacts of political leaders to increase pressure.

While some tactics were controversial, they succeeded in holding the State accountable.

Although the protests resulted in loss of life and injuries, they achieved tangible outcomes, including a more vigilant citizenry using social media to monitor government actions. Whistleblowing efforts have also become more effective, further empowering Kenyans to demand accountability.

In 2024, digital activism reshaped Kenya’s political landscape, proving that grassroots movements driven by technology can effect meaningful change.