The Standard

Abductions uproar: LSK wants police boss Kanja to resign

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja during a press briefing in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for the resignation of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, citing his failure to uphold his core mandate of protecting Kenyans.

This demand comes amid a national outcry over the alleged abductions of social media users critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

In a statement on Friday, December 27, LSK President Faith Odhiambo described the police's denial of involvement in the enforced disappearances as inadequate.

"If the holder of this office is incapable of fulfilling that mandate, it would be in the nation's best interest for him to either rise to the occasion and discharge his duties effectively or tender his resignation forthwith. Anything less would amount to a betrayal of public trust," she said.

Odhiambo also called for clarity on the statement by the police IG denying police involvement in the abductions.

"It is insufficient for the Inspector General of Police to merely deny police involvement in these abductions without explicitly outlining the steps being taken to address these egregious violations. The Inspector General appears to lack awareness of his mandate under the law or the ability to discharge it effectively. This is a grave abdication of duty that cannot be tolerated in a constitutional democracy,” said the LSK President.

Odhiambo urged the police to investigate and prosecute those responsible, reassure Kenyans of their safety, and work with other security agencies to restore public trust.

On Thursday, Kanja dismissed allegations linking police officers to the recent wave of abductions targeting young Kenyans. He assured the public that no police station in the country was holding any of the reported abductees.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abductions, and there is no police station in the country detaining the reported abductees," he said.

Related Topics

Abductions Police IG Douglas Kanja LSK Abduction Cases
.

Latest Stories

LSK demands disclosure of abductees' locations, promises legal action
LSK demands disclosure of abductees' locations, promises legal action
National
By Winfrey Owino
1 hr ago
Abductions uproar: LSK wants police boss Kanja to resign
National
By Winfrey Owino
1 hr ago
Three people murdered in Nakuru during Christmas celebrations
Rift Valley
By Yvonne Chepkwony
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyattas back in political realm as Ruto rouses Uhuru from retirement
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Kenyattas back in political realm as Ruto rouses Uhuru from retirement
How Uhuru-Ruto deal was brokered at secret meeting in Boston
By Benjamin Imende 5 hrs ago
How Uhuru-Ruto deal was brokered at secret meeting in Boston
Why Kalonzo should quit opposition, join Ruto
By Michael Ndonye 9 hrs ago
Why Kalonzo should quit opposition, join Ruto
How Kasongo came alive, four years after song composer died
By Ben Ahenda 1 day ago
How Kasongo came alive, four years after song composer died
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved