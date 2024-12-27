Abductions uproar: LSK wants police boss Kanja to resign

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja during a press briefing in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for the resignation of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, citing his failure to uphold his core mandate of protecting Kenyans.

This demand comes amid a national outcry over the alleged abductions of social media users critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

In a statement on Friday, December 27, LSK President Faith Odhiambo described the police's denial of involvement in the enforced disappearances as inadequate.

"If the holder of this office is incapable of fulfilling that mandate, it would be in the nation's best interest for him to either rise to the occasion and discharge his duties effectively or tender his resignation forthwith. Anything less would amount to a betrayal of public trust," she said.

Odhiambo also called for clarity on the statement by the police IG denying police involvement in the abductions.

"It is insufficient for the Inspector General of Police to merely deny police involvement in these abductions without explicitly outlining the steps being taken to address these egregious violations. The Inspector General appears to lack awareness of his mandate under the law or the ability to discharge it effectively. This is a grave abdication of duty that cannot be tolerated in a constitutional democracy,” said the LSK President.

Odhiambo urged the police to investigate and prosecute those responsible, reassure Kenyans of their safety, and work with other security agencies to restore public trust.

On Thursday, Kanja dismissed allegations linking police officers to the recent wave of abductions targeting young Kenyans. He assured the public that no police station in the country was holding any of the reported abductees.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abductions, and there is no police station in the country detaining the reported abductees," he said.