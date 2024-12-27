How Uhuru-Ruto Ichaweri deal was brokered at secret meeting in USA

President William Ruto pays a courtesy call to Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Gatundu Home on December 09, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

A surprise political thaw took place in September 2024 when President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta sat down for an unprecedented meeting in Boston, USA.

The secret afternoon meeting, which marked a dramatic shift in their political relationship, followed almost four years of animosity and bitter rivalry between the two former allies.

High-placed sources that we cannot name say the historic encounter was more than just reconciling the two men—it was also about stabilizing a country teetering on the edge of division and protecting the political interests of Kenya’s fourth and fifth presidents.

The two-day meeting, which involved only Ruto and Uhuru, according to our sources, was preceded by months of delicate negotiations through emissaries, orchestrated by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had already clinched a handshake with Ruto.

Kenyatta had been reluctant to engage in what many saw as a "handshake" with Ruto, sources say, whom he had previously labeled unfit for office. On his part, Ruto blamed Uhuru for his political challenges, including opposition-led protests over high cost of living and nationwide demonstrations by Generation Z.

“It is normal and common practice, and indeed recommended, that sitting and former Presidents engage and consult on matters of national importance for the benefit of the citizenry" Uhuru's spokesperson Kanze Dena wrote in a statement on Monday December 9

"It is in light of this that H.E. President Ruto paid a courtesy call to the 4th President of Kenya, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, at his Ichaweri Residence in Gatundu,”

Ruto left Kenya on September 20 for United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and after completing his engagements in New York, traveled 347 kilometers to Boston to meet Uhuru, sources reveal.

Ruto’s trip to the U.S. was initially part of his official duties, including attending the 79th UNGA Sep 22 - 27. While the world focused on global discussions in New York, emissaries and high-profile individuals worked tirelessly behind the scenes to facilitate a meeting between Kenya’s fourth and fifth presidents.

Uhuru's whereabouts in Boston were secret, but a top official close to the arrangements noted, “For a president to travel this distance to meet his predecessor, the meeting was important. After Ruto’s and Uhuru return, they made plans to meet, and as a tradition, the sitting president, visits the retired president.”

While Ruto’s speech at UNGA echoed themes of cooperation and development, which seemed to reflect events behind the scenes in Kenya's politics. Raila Odinga, now on Ruto's side, played a pivotal role in persuading Uhuru to meet Ruto. A senior State House official told The Standard "The person who brokered the meeting was Odinga, and there were several powerful figures involved. Uhuru was reluctant."

Sources close to Ruto revealed that the meeting's timing was strategic, coinciding with national unrest over corruption and economic mismanagement. Widespread protests accused Ruto’s administration of mishandling the economy, with tensions escalating after storming of Parliament by Generation Z two months earlier.

“The meeting was seen as crucial for healing the political rift and restoring stability. And if it goes well, the meeting might help in 2027 to bring Mount Kenya on Ruto’s side,” a state house official said.

According to a senior official involved in Ruto's trip, "When Ruto was in the U.S. it just so happened that Uhuru was in Boston, and they met. Ruto went to see him." The timing was seen as crucial, occurring just before Ruto's speech at UNGA, when the leaders needed to project unity and stability on the global stage.

Ruto’s critics saw the meeting as indicative of shifting political dynamics within Kenya’s elite, after he campaigned on a "dynasty vs. hustlers" platform to win the 2022 general elections.

Since his victory, Uhuru had largely remained on the sidelines, offering occasional advice and raising concerns over increased harassment by Ruto.

"What has my mother got to do with it? What do my children have to do with it? The fact that I have been silent does not mean I am scared. I am ready to protect my family with all I have, and if it's me you want, come for me," said Uhuru on Friday evening, a year ago, after police raided his son’s home.

However, as Ruto faced growing opposition domestically and internationally, Uhuru’s and Odinga's support appeared pivotal for his re-election bid in 2027, if they stick together.

“The leaders appreciated the need to achieve broader and more inclusive political consensus in the governance of our country to accelerate inclusive growth and fulfill the national development agenda,” Ruto said.

Uhuru’s influence in Mount Kenya remained significant and strengthening his political foothold in the region became a priority for Ruto, who is now focused on stabilizing the country after the Generation Z protests.

“You people from Mt Kenya region, if you elect Ruto, you will cry one day because the man is very evil,” Uhuru told residents of Kiambu on August 2, 2022.

Historian Macharia Munene said "Ruto is desperate to get out of the mess he has created for himself and the country. He’s ready to shake hands with anyone who can help him. He is banking on Uhuru to get out of the hole, but it’s very difficult for them to unite for 2027. However, if they do, I won’t be surprised. But I doubt Uhuru will make the same mistake again after 2022. He learned his lesson."

Their meeting followed a brief and tense stage shared at the swearing-in of D. R .Congo President Félix Tshisekedi in January 2024, at a time when Ruto and his allies had been attacking Uhuru since the 2017 elections.

In another twist, in November 2024, President Ruto and Uhuru shared a platform in Embu County, alongside Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, weeks after Gachagua’s impeachment, in what insiders said was a test to gauge public response. This marked the first time Ruto and Uhuru had appeared together in the country since Ruto’s inauguration.

Uhuru’s speech at the event underscored the importance of unity: “Let’s pray for peace, let’s pray for unity between leaders and citizens. We cannot succeed in division; people cannot throw insults at each other. Respect citizens, and they will return the same.”

Prof Macharia observes, "Uhuru and Ruto looked happy in Embu, and that’s where they set the date."

He added: "Ruto is right to seek help from Uhuru, nothing wrong with them meeting. Uhuru is right to advise him, but the bad things Ruto is doing cannot be fixed. He has caused a lot of damage to the economy, health, and education. Kenyans are not ready to listen to him in the 2027 general elections. With these abductions and human rights abuses, Kenyans are tired, and I don’t see Uhuru working with him,"

Macharia said with Ruto’s position weakening, especially in Mount Kenya, it became clear that a public gesture with Uhuru, still the region’s political king pin, was crucial for stabilizing his image.

"Ruto is ready to hold on to everything to win the 2027 general elections," Macharia said.

The Boston meeting underscored a turning point in Kenya’s political landscape, where President Ruto is banking on Odinga and Kenyatta to support him in his 2027 re-election. President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Consecration and Installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung'u, in Embu county, on November 16, 2024. [PCS]

The October 2024 impeachment of Gachagua intensified the internal tensions within Ruto’s administration. Gachagua, who had previously invoked Uhuru’s name to rally support, now sought reconciliation, signaling a shift in political alliances.

“I am sorry for involving Mama Ngina Kenyatta in the last general election politics. She is our mother. I ask for forgiveness on behalf of our team. I will never allow anyone to demean her or anyone from the region,” Gachagua said in an apology to the Kenyatta family.

As Ruto’s government faced mounting criticism over human rights abuses, corruption, and economic mismanagement, the Boston meeting with Uhuru appeared to be a strategic move to secure crucial political backing, particularly ahead of the 2027 elections.

Uhuru, largely absent from public life since leaving office, had mostly refrained from engaging in political conflict. The Boston encounter marked a political realignment, with Ruto seeking support from Uhuru and Raila, while offering political roles to their allies.

“The leaders also emphasized the need for a broader and more inclusive political consensus to accelerate inclusive growth and fulfill the national development agenda,” Ruto said, adding, "President Uhuru agreed to be consulted privately or otherwise in efforts aimed at creating a hopeful, prosperous, united, and stable nation."

As part of the bargain, Odinga has four Cabinet positions held by John Mbadi (Treasury), James Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs Development), while Kenyatta allies who have joined Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), Lee Kinyanjui (Investment, Trade, and Industry), and William Kabogo (ICT) joined Ruto’s government.

President Ruto and Odinga's close allies explained that both Kenyatta and Odinga are expected to share 14 vacant principal secretary slots to be announced next year after the Public Service Commission conducts interviews.

The two had been at odds since the aftermath of the 2017 elections, when Uhuru publicly declared that Ruto, his deputy, was unfit to hold office. Remarkably, Raila Odinga, who lost the 2022 election to Ruto, had echoed the same sentiment at the time.

“Uhuru said if the country went down, then we have no other country," Raila said at the funeral of Chirchir Masit, the father of former IEBC commissioner Irene Masit, on August 13.

Activist Boniface Mwangi argued that the appointment of Uhuru’s and Raila’s allies in Ruto’s government was a positive move for Kenyans, bringing together those who had previously exploited the public and undermined the Constitution.

“The political thugs are now in the same boat. We shall sink everyone in it. This red lipstick applied to the rotting corpse of this government won’t revive it. Ruto must go,” he said.