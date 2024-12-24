Scramble for Gen Z as leaders eye 11m new voters in 2027

President William Ruto shares light moments with Kasmuel McOure during the opening of a new church sanctuary at A.I.C Kipkorgot in Uasin Gishu County on December 22, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

The scramble for Gen Z by Kenya's top politicos continues unabated, amid a love-hate relationship emerging against the youngsters that have warmed up to Kenya Kwanza government.

Political parties, including United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Wiper Party have been engaging the youths, as part of ways of incorporating them into their fold after it emerged that Kenya's youngest adults may be a huge voting bloc in 2027.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2019 census, the voting population will spot an extra 11 million youthful population ranging between 19-29 at the 2027 elections. This is the age that formed majority of protesters against the Finance Bill 2024 in May and June this year.

The Gen Z rose above the norm by moving from social media and literally hit the streets, seeking to rewrite not only the political landscape but also to push for better governance and accountability.

Questions have however emerged whether the President William Ruto's administration is seeking to deflate the unity of young activists by bringing them to its side.

One of the voices that has significantly featured in this revolution is activist Kasmuel McOure, who came into the limelight for his hardline stance in May/June to push the government to correct its wrongs.

McOure, has however, faced backlash, having been described as a sell-out for seemingly being on government’s side, even after playing a major role in pushing for economic justice and accountability during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

“We cannot show up to dialogue tables when majority of us are showing up on autopsy tables. It is an unfair thing to expect the Kenyan youth to take this lying down… We do not want dialogue. Our demands are very simple and do not need conversation, they only need action,” McOure said then.

But the last nail for majority of Kenyans, on McOure's political coffin, especially for the Gen Z, was his appearance on Sunday in Uasin Gishu with high profile politicians and even more, sharing a platform with President Ruto, whose policies he vehemently opposed.

A cross-section of Kenyans, including fellow activist Morara Kebaso have expressed their displeasure over McOure’s recent engagement.

“Oh My God. Kasmuel Why? Why?... Is it money? Si ungeanza any biz we support you (you should have started a business and we could have supported you?) Kasmuel McOure you have hurt Kenyans who believed in you in a way that you will never ever imagine,” captioned Kebaso, on photos of McOure with Ruto and other politicians.

“McOure is the biggest sell out that our generation will ever see,” said another.

With another social media user adding: “McOure how can you go and meet with Ruto? You pretended to be with us but you were using us! How can you go to bed with the government?”

Others did not see anything wrong with McOure’s move.

“For Kenya to grow, we need progressive youth who will not insult and denigrate other leaders rather work with them for the stability and development of the country. Kenya is our motherland and no one should be attacked for taking up positions of leadership to influence change that they want to see in their country,” read a Facebook comment.

Political pundit Barrack Muluka has described the youngsters from the Gen Z stalk now drawing close to Ruto as opportunistic self-seekers. Muluka however urged the president to climb down his high horse.

“A fellow like this young gentleman we are calling McOure. His body language speaks of a fellow who is just performing some kind of drama. He is not serious. You saw that during anti-femicide protests, the youth did not want to have anything to do with him,” explained Muluka.

“The only thing that could save President Ruto is if he climbs down his high horse,” Muluka told The Standard yesterday.

He urged the President to start talking to Kenyans in a manner that shows he respects them as opposed to appearing like he owns the country and holds its title deed.

“In fact, sometimes let Principal Secretaries or even the directors be the ones to come and say we are going to do this. Let them roll out things methodically so that if things hit a brick wall, there is room to maneuver and change and make alterations,” Muluka added.

Political scientist Javas Bigambo says any political party, coalition or leader who wants to make significant impression in the 2027 elections must not ignore the Gen Z voters.

He said it is not only a question of talking about Gen Z issues and concerns but their deliberate inclusion in political party and coalition affairs as well as in government now matters.

“The inclusion of Water Cabinet Secretary was an effort by President Ruto to demonstrate that he is embracing the younger people and bringing them into government. It is possible that the slots for Principal Secretaries one or two, can be given to young people, which means Ruto has learned that for a long time the young people have been excluded from centrality of governance, policy and decision making,” Said Bigambo.

He also said President Ruto does not want to face the wrath of Gen Z, as it happened in June and is clear minded that the granular issues of equity, accountability, public participation and inclusion they were fighting for are not just for them but also critical for him to deliver on his mandate.

As part of incorporating the youth, ODM and UDA have had town hall meetings to sensitise the youth to join respective parties and participate in all activities, in what they have described as being part of positive change, youth empowerment and foster inclusive growth.

“The same way we were given the ladder many years ago, it is time now we extend to you to climb up the ladder of political leadership and become presidents, ministers, governors and other formations of society,” UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar said in one of the town hall meetings.

In November, ODM said through its X social media platform: “Welcome to the movement McOure,” to which he was branded a traitor.

Similarly, Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has centred his political activities on the Gen Z, saying their immense potential should be tapped to change the country. He said they are an eye opener for government’s accountability.

“Our youth protested against oppressive tax policies and bad financial laws and practices. They demonstrated against shameless displays of opulence and of corruption in high places in government. For this, they were battered. Their heads were violently opened in the streets with objects of violent destruction. What government does this, anywhere in the world, in this 21st Century? Kalonzo posed.

Kalonzo has since celebrated the Gen Z, terming them as the heroes and heroines of the year, having pushed for a new era of accountability in governance.