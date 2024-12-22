Bitter Christmas for former Mumias Sugar workers

Former Mumias Sugar Company workers led by their chairman Patrick Mutimba address the Press during demonstrations to demand salary arrears, on December 22, 2024. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Former Mumias Sugar Company workers are at pains once again this festive season.

The workers held a demonstration Saturday in Mumias to demand their arrears which they claim was more than Sh2.3billion.

Addressing the media, the workers led by their chairman Patrick Mutimba, lamented that they continue losing their colleagues who cannot afford proper healthcare.

It is now three years since Sarrai Group took over Mumias Sugar in December 2021.

“We are asking for what is legally ours because we discharged our duties diligently and therefore we deserve to be paid. We cannot even buy for our families food this Christmas,” said Mutimba.

“Many former Mumias Sugar employees are struggling with extreme poverty, with some falling into depression due to the lack of a clear resolution to our plight. This December again we have nothing to smile about,” he added.

He regretted that many workers have died from preventable diseases due to financial distress.

“Between 2021 and the present, more than 80 former employees have passed away, many from preventable causes tied to economic hardship. Over 50 workers’ children have dropped out of school, unable to continue their education due to unpaid school fees,” Mutimba said.

Last year the workers withdrew the case seeking payment of Sh2.3billion arrears.

The withdrawal of the case followed President William Ruto’s order that all cases which had been filed against Mumias Sugar be withdrawn.

“We withdrew the case in good faith, believing that Sarrai Group, the new investor, would revive the company and honor its obligations. Sarrai was not only to revive operations in Mumias Sugar but also settle outstanding arrears inherited as part of the company's liabilities,” said Mutimba.

Johnson Barasa and Ann Wekhomba urged the government to compel Sarrai Group to pay their arrears.

“We have been neglected. The government should not continue keeping quiet on our matter. We are parents with children in school so we have to pay fees,” said Barasa.

Two weeks ago the Ministry of Agriculture released Sh546 million to facilitate reforms in four cash-strapped State owned mills.

Chemelil Sugar Company, Muhoroni Sugar Company and Sony Sugar Company each got Shs150million while Nzoia Sugar received Shs96 million.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Rono in a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Agricultural Food Authority said the funds were to support sugar reforms.

“We have released Sh546 million being the appropriated budget in the Financial Year 2024/2025 for Support to Sugar Reforms. The balance of Sh96 million to Nzoia Sugar Company to pay one-month salary for workers and maintenance of the factory,” read the letter dated December 5, 2024.