High Court declares new university funding model illegal

President William Ruto and Education CS Julius Migosi Ogamba at a past graduation ceremony in Nandi county. [PCS]

The High Court has declared the new funding model for universities and colleges illegal and unconstitutional.

Justice Chacha Mwita has ruled that the new funding model, introduced by President William Ruto, is unlawful due to its lack of legal foundation, discriminatory nature, and failure to involve public participation.

The court found that the government did not adhere to the necessary legal provisions when creating the model.

The judge has issued an order prohibiting Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migosi, the Attorney General, the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), the Trustees of the Universities Fund Kenya, and the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCPS) from implementing the new system until they comply with all legal provisions.

