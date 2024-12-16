Nyamira celebrates Momanyi's victory at homecoming party

Kenyan-born Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley. [Courtesy]

Nyamira County and the American state of Minnesota will soon forge a collaborative engagement on socio-economic affairs, thanks to the first Kenyan-born representative in the state’s assembly, Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley.

Momanyi became the first Kenyan immigrant woman to be elected to a legislative house in the US, an achievement that Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo described as a blessing to Kenya.

On Friday, Nyaribo welcomed Momanyi to her home village of Nyamemiso in Kitutu Masaba constituency, where a homecoming party was organised in her honour.

Momanyi first paid a courtesy call to the governor at his Nyamira town office before they proceeded to Nyambaria Boys’ High School, where the party was held.

During their meeting in the governor’s boardroom, Momanyi assured the governor that with her rise to the legislative arm of the US government, she would work with the state of Minnesota and Nyamira County to foster cross-government relations, particularly in economic development, health, and culture.

“Our government has well-laid-out policies on how to foster relations with external entities, and I am confident that we will find a common path for engagement with the state of Minnesota in the key areas of collaboration as a way of improving lives here at home,” said Momanyi.

She emphasised the need for the two regions to have educational and cultural exchange programmes.

Nyaribo, for his part, said his government would work on the modalities for facilitating the soon-to-be-established relations and thanked Momanyi for her positive ideas towards the development of her home county.

“We are happy that it’s the trust that has brightened our development path, and the best we can do is to wish you well and pray for you to continue soaring, so that we too may share in the fruits of your election,” Nyaribo said.

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi used the opportunity to urge women to elect her as the first female governor of Gusii.

She said Nyamira voters should follow the example of the Americans, who had developed trust in women’s leadership.

“The election of Momanyi in the US is proof that if our people can change their perception of women, then we too can lead.

“Why can’t I become Nyamira’s governor in 2027 if our people learn to empower women in leadership?” Jerusha asked.