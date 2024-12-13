Raila faces two competitors for AU seat in live TV debate today

Raila Odinga in Chad where he met President Mahamat Idriss Deby in Ndjamena, Mr Odinga who is on a Campaign for the African Union Chairmanship shared his vision with President. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

At exactly 1900 hours, East African time today, the Mjadala Afrika will be held at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Among those participating is Kenya’s candidate for African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson’s position, Raila Odinga.

The AU says Mjadala Afrika is a platform for candidates to address African citizens in a televised debate, which is broadcast live. The candidates will present their visions and ideas on implementation of AU’s Agenda 2063.

“The debate focuses on policy issues and a solutions-oriented engagement on how each candidate intends to advance realisation of the Aspirations and Goals of Agenda 2063, other AU projects with continental focus, and Common African Positions,” the AUC says.

Raila will be in the debate alongside two other candidates; Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and former Madagascr Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato. Former Mauritius Foreign Affairs Minister Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, withdrew early in the month.

Yesterday, Raila said he was in Addis Ababa preparing for the debate. “It’s been an occasion here to interact with my fellow contestants for the AUC chairmanship race. I look forward to highlighting my 10-point plan, which identifies priority areas I believe will accelerate Africa’s progress towards prosperity,” he told The Standard.

The AU is collaborating with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation to televise the debate to 55 AU Member States via satellite links to broadcast it in any of the six working AU languages (English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, and Kiswahili).

It will be moderated by Canadian-based Ghanian Anita Erskine Executive Director of Erskine Global Communications and Algerian journalist, Fatima Charef. An explainer on AU’s website states that the first Mjadala Afrika was held in 2017 for candidates vying for the AUC chairperson position, to address Africans in an environment that encourages dialogue and understanding the role and responsibilities.

The debate also allows Africans and other stakeholders to forward questions to the candidates on issues they want addressed to propel the continent’s growth.

“Following the success of this initial debate and in line with the institutional reforms of the AU, the Assembly adopted a decision to enhance the transparency and meritocracy of the selection of leadership of AU Commission, in conformity with the institutional Reforms of the AU in November 2018,” reads the explainer.

The candidates will provide their curriculum vitae and vision statements outlining how they intend to address the most pressing issues facing the AU.

“The elections of the Members of the AUC is the process through which Member States of the AU vote to elect the senior leadership of the Commission. In the upcoming 2025 election cycle, elections will be held for positions of Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and six Commissioners, with the Commissioners elected to lead specific thematic portfolios such as Peace and Security,” the AU explains.

Raila has been traversing AU countries seeking support of his candidature, with his latest campaign held in Chad on December 10.

In Chad, Raila said he met President Mahamat Idriss Déby, where they discussed his candidature, in addition to emphasizing the need to unite Africa using infrastructure, intra-African trade and addressing visa policies to ease the movement of people and goods.

Raila said it will take the goodwill of all of Africans - leaders and citizens - to dismantle barriers and foster unity. “I shared too my vision for the youth, placing them at the centre stage as the driving force behind innovation and change in the continent. I envision vibrant cities buzzing with energy as young entrepreneurs leverage technology and creativity to build dynamic businesses,” Raila said.

Earlier in the week, Raila met Moroccoan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita. President William Ruto’s administration, which has been lobbying for Raila, described him as a Pan-Africanist and an Afro-optimist, who believes Africa’s best time is now.